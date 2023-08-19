Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss’ Bethenny Frankel Interview, Describes It as "Hot Garbage"

In an interview with Bravo star Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss—who was at the center of a cheating controversy with Tom Sandoval—opened up in a way she had never done before. Katie Maloney, another cast member, as well as the fans of the reality TV show, have expressed their keen reactions to the interview's allegations.

Fans and cast members were left baffled by Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval, which sent shockwaves across the Vanderpump Rules fandom. The incident, which surfaced during the tumultuous reunion of the show, has maintained viewers' interest and resulted in an open and candid interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, ReWives.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gets First-Ever Emmy Nominations Following Tom Sandoval - Raquel Leviss Scandal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Katie Maloney expressed her disgust over the interview on social media. Maloney left the following remark in response to an Instagram post promoting the interview: "What in the hot garbage is this?"

Maloney didn't just make one comment in response to the interview. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “You know that trending sound or song … that was like, ‘Why the f—k you lying?’” Maloney commented on Nicholas Fraser's popular Vine song. “That’s been stuck in my head, like, all morning for some reason.” “Can’t figure out why,” Maloney wrote as the video's caption. It was apparent what Maloney seemed to imply that Leviss might not be telling the whole truth.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Also Read: Raquel Leviss Spotted Relaxing at Arizona Spa While ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Keeps Shooting Without Her

Leviss went into great detail about her complicated connection with Sandoval throughout the conversation. She was open and honest about her feelings during the affair, admitting that she had fallen in love with Sandoval then. Leviss did add, however, that after some thought, she realized that the feelings she had weren't those of true love, per US Weekly.

The interview's most unexpected part was Leviss' confession about her friendship with Ariana Madix. She minimized the intensity of their bond, saying that they were merely acquaintances who became friends solely through the show. Both viewers and cast members were taken aback by this announcement because it ran counter to the story that had been woven during the entire series.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors With Billie Lee as She Is Spotted Leaving His House

The former cast member used Bethenny Frankel's interview as a platform to explain her perspective. Leviss was able to confront the situation on her terms without being constrained by reality TV editing because the podcast was raw and unfiltered, according to a source who spoke with ET Online. This strategy garnered interest as fans and critics alike argued on the truthfulness of Leviss' revelations and the reasons for her decision to speak up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

Reactions to the interview were varied within the Vanderpump Rules community. Some questioned the accuracy of Leviss' perspective, while other followers expressed sympathy for her journey and the self-discovery she claimed to have found. Given Leviss' actions, several Instagram users questioned the logic of giving her a platform. Frankel was unfazed by the criticism and stood by her interview, saying that those who were uninterested could choose not to listen.

More from Inquisitr

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is 'Certain' About Raquel Leviss Not Returning for Season 11 After Sandoval Drama

Bethenny Frankel Gives Words of Advice to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss