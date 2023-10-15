‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Was an Average Weight Until This Life-Changing Event

Amy Slaton, star of TLC's reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, has captivated fans with her astounding weight loss journey. While many people are aware of her incredible progress, few are aware of the life-changing event that led to her weight gain and, eventually, her fight to reclaim her health. Let's look back at Amy Slaton's childhood, the event that sparked her weight gain, and her path to healthy living.

Amy's life took an unexpected turn during her childhood when she suffered a deep loss that altered her course forever. Amy was born in a little Kentucky town with a population of less than 1,000 people, and her weight was that of an average person as a youngster until the age of ten. Her life had been rocked at the time by the death of her beloved grandmother, a lady who had played a major role in her upbringing, per Louisville Courier-Journal.

Amy's grandmother was both a caregiver and a motherly figure in her childhood. Amy's mother worked two to three jobs, so her grandmother was the family's rock. Her death left a difficult hole to fill, pushing Amy and her sister Tammy to become self-reliant.

Amy and Tammy were left to fend for themselves at the tender ages of 10 and 11 due to their mother's busy work schedule and the absence of elder siblings. They turned to convenient junk food like ramen noodles and frozen pizza since they lacked nutrition understanding and cooking skills. These high-calorie, low-nutrition options were their lifeline.

Tammy Slaton has also had her fair share of health issues throughout the years. She has had two blood clots, three bouts of pneumonia, and numerous medical operations in the last eight years. She was even placed on life support at one point. These health conditions have hindered their path to a better life.

Amy's world was turned upside down in March when she married. During this time, she recognized she wanted to have a kid, but her weight and health issues were hampering her plans. Amy was determined to make a difference and decided to go on an extraordinary weight loss journey.

Her journey began in the first season of 1000-Lb Sisters when she weighed 406 pounds. Despite mental and physical challenges, Amy was dedicated to following her doctor's diet and exercise plan. Her perseverance paid off, as she was accepted for gastric bypass surgery in 2019.

Amy had lost an additional 136 pounds by the time Season 3 of the show aired, bringing her total weight down to 275 pounds. Amy's journey has not been without difficulties. Her weight loss efforts were momentarily delayed due to her second pregnancy. Amy was concerned about not meeting her weight loss goals while pregnant.

Her honest revelation that watching the number on the scale rise would lead to depression and overeating struck a chord with those who have struggled with similar issues. Amy's surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., stated that while surgery can be a critical step in weight loss, it is not a guarantee of long-term success, per Intouch Weekly.

