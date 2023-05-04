'1000 LB Sisters' Fans Urge Amy Slaton to Stop Using Filters as They Beg to See the 'Real' Her

The weight loss journey that the Slaton sisters are embarking on is being constantly observed by fans. Thousands of people have been rooting for the 1000 lb. Sisters, cheering for them on the sidelines as they reach their desired weight. Both Amy and Tammy Slaton are also documenting every bit of their journey and are happy to share it with their fans. Unfortunately, sharing too much of their lives does come with both constructive and harsh criticism. Recently Amy Slaton came under the scrutiny of such fans when she posted new pictures of herself on TikTok.

The Slaton sister looked nothing like herself in the picture she posted on the social media platform. According to The U.S. Sun, the mother of two used filters that made her skin look unnaturally smooth, put heavy makeup on her eyelids and lips, and gave her bright blue hair while blurring her face. The picture which was captioned "Good Day" by Amy left her fans stunned and conflicted.

Fans were considerate in the comments, but several people begged her to let her natural beauty shine. "Stop with the filters. You're beautiful as yourself," one fan penned. "Filters aren't going to hide your looks," another individual remarked. One commenter responded: "Amy, you are beautiful. Please quit using the filters." Other fans simply exulted about how fine she looked. "Hello from Virginia! You look beautiful like always," one supporter raved. Another fan wrote: "Looking beautiful as always! I hope that you and those adorable babies are doing good!"

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Recently, the 1000-lb Sisters star flaunted her weight loss journey in new photographs, which came amid news of her divorce. Amy, 35, and sister Tammy Slaton, 36, attended a comedy show and shared a few pictures on Instagram. In the first photograph, Amy and Tammy are seen grinning as they stand beside the comedian. In the rest of the photographs, one can see Tammy experiencing the best time of her life. Amy sported a pair of sheer wide-legged pants with a long black lacy tank top that really showed off her weight loss.

"Had a blast last night. totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys.. can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all!!!" Amy Slaton captioned the carousel that captured one of the best nights that the sisters experienced with their friends.

According to US Weekly, Amy initially weighed 406 pounds, but her passion to be a mother encouraged her to put in the work and lose some extra pounds. Her surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., recalled during a January 2022 episode, "When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 pounds, and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point, it was impossible for her.” Now, the star has managed to not just reach closer to her goal weight, but has also inspired many who watch her show.