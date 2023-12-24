In a recent clip from season five that TLC's Instagram page posted on Monday, December 18, Amy Slaton said that she was "exhausted all the time" while parenting her boys Gage, 3, and Glenn, 17 months. The reality star also opened up about her mental state in the video as she broke down speaking about her condition.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, sitting at the kitchen table, the TLC fame broke down in tears and said, "I'm just like... he's running around, he's running around, and I'm just like exhausted all the time and hurting 24/7. Because I'm trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of mom. It's just a lot. And I was good before Glenn was born, like I had it under control. And when he was born it just went..." Reminding Slaton of her 40-year-old spouse, Michael Halterman, Amanda Halterman, her sister, interrupted, "But listen. You're not alone in this, you're not the only parent. You have a husband that is perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment." Amanda also told Michael, "You know what I see when I walk in here? I see a messy house, yes. But I see that my sister is so depressed that she has no energy to get up and clean and do dishes."

Fans sympathized with Amy's condition at home and commented on her support. One fan wrote, "Amy suffers from PTSD. Additionally, she has severe postpartum depression. Regardless of what Michael does/does not do, Amy needs therapy and possibly medication assistance." A second one chimed in, "Depression takes all energy out of people; age doesn't matter. She needs therapy and maybe medicine too." A third one wrote, "She needs to put both babies in daycare or mommy's day out programs so she can get a break... She is obviously overwhelmed and maybe even has some postpartum depression stuff going on." A fourth admirer added, "Why is Amy taking care of everyone? It seems like the family needs to step up. Not her responsibility." Some other fans directly attacked Michael and called him "lazy." One fan commented, "Michael doesn’t have a job at all and literally does nothing but stare off into space with his tongue peeking out. Probably thinking about the trees he can climb with those nails. Ugh." Another one jotted down, "He needs to get off his ass and help with those kids. He never has. He walks around looking freaking lost, like, Come on, dude, get it together or at least try to care."

As per The U.S. Sun, Amy and Michael concluded their divorce on September 6, 2023. On March 13, Michael filed for a dissolution of marriage with children against Amy. The couple engaged in a protracted legal fight that lasted for six months. The Memo read, "Marital settlement agreement is approved and incorporated by reference as if set forth verbatim and the parties are ordered to obey the terms thereof." Though the reality star first accused her former boyfriend of domestic abuse in February, the accusations against Michael were later dismissed. Michael and Amy are sharing child custody after a protracted legal struggle over their two kids.

