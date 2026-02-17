100 US Troops in Nigeria Stay Out of Combat as Local Forces Lead Counter-terror Mission

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Amid rising terrorism tensions in Nigeria, the U.S. has reportedly deployed 100 troops. However, these troops will reportedly strictly stay out of combat as local forces are set to lead a counter-terror mission. Details about the same were shared earlier this week.

According to reports by Al Jazeera, the US has reportedly deployed 100 troops to “train and advise” local forces amid the rising terrorism in the country. This comes amid the rising threats from major terror organizations such as ISIL (ISIS) and Boko Haram in the country.

PRESS RELEASE NIGERIA – US DEFENCE COOPERATION: US MILITARY TRAINERS ARRIVE NIGERIA TO SUPPORT NIGERIAN ARMED FORCES The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to announce the arrival of about 100 United States military personnel and associated equipment at Bauchi Airfield. The… — Sunday Dare,CON (@SundayDareSD) February 16, 2026

Maj. Gen. Samalia Uba of Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters shared a statement through special adviser addressing the U.S. troop deployment. In a press release posted on X by Special Adviser Sunday Dare, officials said the troops and associated equipment arrived at the Bauchi airfield.

According to the press release, the troops will not hold command authority over local forces and are present strictly in an advisory capacity, described as “technical specialists.” The statement also confirmed that training activities between U.S. troops and local forces will be monitored, directed and controlled by the Nigerian armed forces.

The special adviser also explained the purpose of the collaboration, beyond advising local forces.

Dare wrote, “The collaboration will provide access to specialized technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s abilities to deter terrorists and threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.”

The activities are designed to equip local forces with the skills needed to counter threats. Dare reiterated the country’s commitment to protecting citizens and addressing terrorism.

The statement concluded with the Defense Headquarters assuring the public of transparency in the matter. The advisory mission is intended to avoid past complications, including previous tensions when President Donald Trump threatened military intervention during a humanitarian mission.

The US government confirms that US troops would be deployed in Nigeria to help fight terrorists. Many Africans will receive this news with dismay, given US track record in all the country they intervened. pic.twitter.com/0lHdzLSXcV — Sahel Revolutionary Soldier (@cecild84) February 4, 2026

However, this U.S. involvement in Nigeria comes amid growing security concerns in the country. According to multiple official reports, the country is grappling with the aftermath of attacks by the Islamic State (ISIS), Boko Haram and other armed groups that have sparked fear across the nation.

Recently, three villages were attacked by gunmen, resulting in multiple casualties. Reports indicate that 46 people were killed after armed assailants on motorbikes opened fire on residents in the three villages. Others were reportedly abducted and remain missing.

The U.S. advisory mission is intended to help curb such attacks by strengthening local forces. Through training, intelligence sharing and advisory support, local forces are expected to improve their counterterrorism capabilities.

However, the mission’s success will depend on balancing political sensitivities with effective counterterrorism efforts. Further details about the progress of the U.S. deployment have not yet been shared.