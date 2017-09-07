‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Receives Some Real Talk, Sharon Tracks Alice, Zack Outed As A Villain?

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon’s (Sharon Case) gut feeling about Alice’s (Tamara Clatterbuck) involvement in the sex ring will lead to a major discovery. Sharon will do whatever it takes to save Crystal. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will lend a hand, although he is not fully convinced about Sharon’s theory. Meanwhile, Abby will discover a string of secrets which will change her life soon. The first wave seems to involve her newest flame.

Sharon Finds A Lead

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Sharon knows Alice is connected to the sex ring, but she needs some proof. Sharon will ask Nick for help.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick is not sure if Sharon is right about Alice, but the panic in her voice will convince him to give a hand. Nick will plant a tracking device on Alice’s car while. Sharon will try to look for solid evidence first. Then, she will need Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for the next stage of their plan.

Working against a prostitution ring is going to put all three ladies in danger. As revealed in prior spoilers, this mission will pull Sharon and Nick closer to each other. The former lovers will also discuss Cassie, and this will deepen their bond.

Today on #YR, Sharon won't give up and Cane & Juliet learn news about their baby. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/BeKLdtS7MC pic.twitter.com/LX7kffvRZQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 7, 2017

Sharon and her crew will make a trip to Alice’s neighborhood. Coincidentally, Crystal is in Alice’s residence. She will promise to behave herself and not to cause more problems. Alice will inform her that there is someone who wants to meet her – their boss.

Real Talk

Young and the Restless spoilers hint the identity of Abby’s boyfriend would come to light soon. Abby will struggle with her discoveries in the upcoming weeks. As Sharon closes in on the den mother of the sex ring, Zack’s identity as Alice’s boss could come to light soon. Scott (Daniel Hall) will try to rile up Abby about the behavior of his man.

Today on #YR, Abby has to answer to Victor and Chelsea issues Hilary a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eQiTKTAgba pic.twitter.com/2FqzleP3bZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Abby’s boyfriend will be a no-show, and Scott will point out that Abby’s app genius is blowing her off. Despite the red flags, spoilers hint Abby will not be quick to judge Zack. She will try to defend the guy who is trying to juggle several things at once. Meanwhile, Abby’s boyfriend will meet Alice and Crystal. Zack is going to talk some sense into Crystal. His warning will be loud and clear, and he wants Crystal to behave herself.

With Sharon getting close to exposing the sex ring, it’s just a matter of time before Zack is outed as a criminal. Young and the Restless spoilers hint more action and drama in the upcoming week.

TODAY: Sharon resorts to extreme measures and Billy & Victoria have an honest discussion about their moment of passion. #YR pic.twitter.com/MSwfr39DKt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 6, 2017

