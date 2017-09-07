Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo To Hold Wedding Photo Shoot In San Francisco? ‘DOTS’ Writer Gushes About Couple

South Korea’s hottest couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are reportedly planning to hold their pre-wedding photo shoot in the United States.

Earlier this week, Descendants Of The Sun stars and real-life couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been spotted at LAX airport. According to reports, the Song-Song couple was traveling to San Francisco, California for “personal matters.”

Numerous photos of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo at the airport and onboard the plane have surfaced online as well, adding more to the anticipation of their avid fans.

In one of the snaps, the DOTS actress was spotted wearing a silver ring on her wedding finger, sparking speculations that it might be the engagement ring from Song Joong Ki.

There were also claims that the Song-Song couple was inseparable during their trip. Onlookers even noted that Song Joong Ki seems protective of his wife-to-be, keeping her safe from knocking into other people.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s latest getaway has also led to speculations that the engaged couple is planning to do their pre-wedding photo shoot in San Francisco.

If the rumors are true, the photo session is set two months before the wedding date, which is scheduled for the end of October.

유시진씨 팬미팅 ???????? #태양의후예 #유시진 #강모연 #songsongcouple A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Jun 17, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

Previously, agencies of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo revealed that the couple’s U.S. trip is not for an official schedule but for “personal matters.”

Interestingly, there were claims that the couple traveled with a close friend and professional photographer Hong Jang Hyun as well as hairstylists, makeup artists, and staff members.

The photographer, Hong Jang Hyun, has worked with other celebrity couples, including Bae Yong Joon-Park Soo Jin and Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon — adding more to speculations that a wedding photo shoot might be in the works.

San Francisco is reportedly a special place for Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo. Apparently, the couple privately traveled there last year, with Song Hye Kyo expressing her admiration of the city.

San Francisco after 11 years… Feels like autumn… So nice…???? A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Jul 13, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kim Eun Sook, the award-winning writer of the global hit drama Descendants Of The Sun, recently opened up about the Song-Song couple. The famous writer gushed about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo during a panel discussion on September 6.

Kim Eun Sook hinted that Captain Yoo Si Jin‘s (Song Joong Ki) sweet lines have made an impact on the couple’s relationship. She noted that Yoo Si Jin changed Song Joong Ki in real life.

“Song Hye Kyo did say this though. She said that Yoo Si Jin [Song Joong Ki’s character in the drama] actually changed him in real life. Song Joong Ki used to have a very manly personality, but he became sweeter [after being in the drama].”

The DOTS writer also expressed her happiness for the couple and admitted that she is excited about the upcoming wedding.

“They love each other to death. I’m genuinely happy for them.”

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are set to tie the knot on October 31 at the Shilla Hotel.

[Featured Images by Kin Cheung, Lee Jin-man/AP Images]