Fans Can’t Get Over How Handsome Kelly Ripa’s Youngest Son Is As She Shares Photo Of First Day of High School

While Kelly Ripa goes back to work, her youngest son, Joaquin, is set to start his first day of high school, and fans cannot get over how handsome the 14-year-old has gotten. Yesterday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a photo of her youngest son with his backpack in tow and all ready to start his freshman year of high school.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kelly Ripa enjoyed some time off with her family this August as they vacationed in Mexico and Vancouver. The talk show host even shared a rare photo of her whole family together, and the whole gang appeared to be having a blast on their vacation.

A few days ago, the 46-year-old star shared another photo of her two boys hugging each other before her son Michael leaves for school at NYU. The two can be seen embracing each other one last time in the adorable picture.

Kelly sweetly captioned the photo, “Back to college. The final hug. #brotherlylove”

But it’s her most recent post of her 14-year-old son, Joaquin, that really has fans buzzing. While it was only posted yesterday, the photo has already gained over 100,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.

Ripa’s caption was straight to the point.

“How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???”

Some fans who commented on the photo just couldn’t get over how good looking Kelly’s youngest son has gotten over the years while others simply couldn’t get over the fact that Joaquin is already off to high school.

“I’ve been watching the show since the beginning. I remember your first day with Regis. Now I’ve watched all your children grow up while you’ve been on TV….you have a beautiful family,” one fan commented.

“Good looking young man! Sorry Kelly he look like his dad,” another one of Kelly’s followers chimed in.

A few of Kelly’s famous friends also commented on the photo, including Faith Ford, who just said “love” followed by three heart emojis. Actress and Kelly’s longtime friend Rachel E. Harris also commented on the picture, calling Joaquin “the best.”

This season of Live will mark the 30th anniversary of the show, according to the Inquisitr. On today’s show, HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott had a friendly competition between each other to see who could give the studio a better dressing room makeover. People reports that each brother had 48 hours to make over the space, and both brothers came out on top. Kelly and Ryan loved both spaces.

