Meghan King Edmonds Is Reportedly Faking Feuds On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12

Is Meghan King Edmonds faking feuds for the sake of a solid storyline on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12?

According to a new report, Meghan King Edmonds, who welcomed her first child, daughter Aspen, at the end of last year, is no longer willing to play nice with her co-stars — at least not when Bravo TV cameras are rolling. In fact, an insider has suggested that Edmonds took a “sip of the Tamra Judge kook-aid” and is allegedly faking feuds with other members of the cast.

“Meghan will do anything it takes to stay famous,” the show insider told Radar Online on September 6. “She knows that people thought she was a bore in prior seasons and she is right!”

As the outlet explained, Meghan King Edmonds claimed in 2016 that she was relocating from Orange County to St. Louis to raise her daughter but ultimately decided to return to Orange County to film The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

During Monday night’s new episode of the long-running reality series, fans watched as Meghan King Edmonds reignited an old feud with her co-star and former friend, Kelly Dodd, in regard to a claim made in 2016 which suggested that her husband, Jim Edmonds, was cheating.

Meghan King Edmonds then went after Kelly Dodd’s close friend and co-star Vicki Gunvalson when she accused Gunvalson of spreading rumors regarding Shannon Beador’s husband’s alleged abuse.

As the insider explained to readers, Meghan King Edmonds is reportedly trying to start fights with nearly every member of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast and at this point, she has allegedly gotten to the point where she is annoying the rest of the cast.

In addition, the source claimed, Meghan King Edmonds’ co-stars are currently unsure of who she is actually friends with since she’s reportedly been turning on everyone.

