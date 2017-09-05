This summer, fans of Bachelor in Paradise have been watching a new relationship develop between Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes. Gossip guru Reality Steve had previously indicated that the two were in a relationship, and they had been spotted together in California more than once since filming ended. However, spoilers indicate that things have taken a turn with Stanton and Hayes.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that the reunion show has already been filmed, and some major developments emerged during the filming. As the gossip king had teased was likely to happen, one engagement did take place during this gathering of the Season 4 contestants. However, fans should not expect this to be related to Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes.

Amanda and Robby had appeared to be continuing their relationship post-filming. However, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve reveal that things got a bit complicated when Hayes was spotted canoodling with someone else at a Zac Brown Band concert in Colorado recently.

It seems that during the reunion filming, Robby tried to claim that nothing happened. Amanda’s besties Emily and Haley Ferguson tore into him and the woman who spotted Hayes at the concert took pictures and sent them to Amanda, so his story apparently doesn’t come off as very convincing.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers report that Stanton told Hayes on stage during the reunion that she appreciated how sweet he was to her while they were in Mexico. She then goes on to explain that she has since seen who Hayes really is and doesn’t believe he’s truly ready to be in a relationship. As a result, their relationship is over.

Of course, as Bachelor in Paradise viewers know, Stanton left Mexico engaged to Josh Murray last summer, and that engagement went down in flames late last year. People didn’t necessarily see this new relationship with Robby as one that could go the distance, and indeed, things fell apart before the finale even aired.

While this couple has already ended things, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong and People confirms that Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth get engaged during the reunion finale. Will either of these couples end up making it down the aisle, and will Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes go on to find love soon, albeit separately from one another?

The Bachelor in Paradise finale is right around the corner and it’s been a drama-filled summer. Are you surprised to hear that Amanda and Robby are over already? Do you think wedding bells will eventually ring for one of the other pairs?

