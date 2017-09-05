Royal Baby News: Duchess Kate Being Shamed For Third Pregnancy

While many royal fans are happy to know that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child, there are people who are sending the Duchess of Cambridge some offensive comments. Kensington Palace on Monday confirmed that Kate is pregnant.

“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.”

Kate’s pregnancy rumors have been a constant subject of gossip for months, and now it’s been put to rest. But then, she has become a subject of shaming on social media, with people joking about how she should “get on the pill,” as reported by Romper. Kate and William are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. At two years apart, people think that having a third child makes 35-year-old Kate look like a “conveyor belt.”

“Kate Middleton is pregnant again? Jesus they must be bored as s**t in that house,” one wrote on Twitter. “Kids coming out on a conveyor belt out of that Kate Middleton, have some time off girl,” said another one.

But as Karen Fratti of Romper said, any woman can have as big a family as she wants to, and the same goes for the royal couple. Some are even “slut-shaming” Kate Middleton, which is wrong in the first place because she is sleeping with Prince William, her husband. “Will people ever be satisfied about a woman’s reproductive rights and sexual behavior? Obviously not,” Fratti wrote.

According to CNN, the Duchess is less than 12 weeks pregnant. However, they had to make the early announcement as Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe morning sickness which she also experienced in her two previous pregnancies. As a result, she had to cancel an engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London that was scheduled last Monday. Middleton is currently being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Prince William’s third baby will be the fifth in line to the throne next to Princess Charlotte. This means that Prince Harry will be pushed down the succession line. Regardless, Prince Harry is happy with the news. When seen in Manchester, he gave a thumbs up and said that it is “fantastic” to have another niece or nephew on the way. He also said that Kate was doing okay although she is not feeling too well, per PeaceBenWilliams. The Queen, the royal family, and the Middletons are also delighted with the news.

