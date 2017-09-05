WWE News: Nikki Bella Says Daniel Bryan Wants To Be In The Ring Again, Says Brie Is Training

WWE fans are used to the fact that Daniel Bryan isn’t in the ring anymore and is now in more of a management position. 24 Wrestling shared that his sister-in-law Nikki Bella is speaking out about how Daniel does want to be in the ring again someday. You never know what will happen.

Nikki talked to Inside The Ropes during WWE SummerSlam and she admitted how much she thinks that Daniel wants to wrestle again someday. Nikki made it clear that he wants to make a return. Anyone who watches Total Bellas saw how heartbreaking it was for Daniel when he found out that he wasn’t going to be able to wrestle again. It is such a big part of his life that he had trouble moving on.

She also shared that her sister Brie wants to be in the ring again really bad. Because of this, Daniel is training in the ring with Brie to help her out. Nikki shared that he is an amazing coach and she has been watching them practice. Since Brie had her baby, she had to take a break, but it also sounds like her big comeback could be coming.

Nikki Bella went on to explain that Daniel Bryan’s heart is in the ring and that he really does want to compete. That is what he wants to do and the fans would love to see whether he could find a way to get back in the ring again. It just doesn’t really sound like that is going to happen, but you never know.

Another thing that Nikki shared in the interview is that they are filming Season 7 of Total Divas right now. She also said that she will be coming back for sure and she really wants to make her comeback with Brie. She is still waiting on her neck to heal and her big plan is to come back with her sister and have the Bella Twins in the ring together again.

Are you surprised to hear that Nikki is sharing that Daniel wants to be in the ring again? Do you think that he will ever be able to do it? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss Daniel and Nikki when their reality show Total Bellas returns to E!.

