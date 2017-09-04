‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Announcement: When Next ‘Bachelor’ May Finally Be Revealed

Mike Fleiss has been teasing fans about who’s going to be The Bachelor 2018 lead and he just tweeted that the announcement is coming very soon. It could be within the next seven hours when fans learn who’s the next Bachelor!

According to the latest of Fleiss’ tweets, he’s “hoping” to make the “BIG” announcement during tonight’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor producer has been posting tweets all weekend with Bachelor Nation polls voting on who they’d like to see become the next lead for the 2018 Season. Every few hours on Sunday the tallies changed with four different names that included Wells Adams, Peter Kraus, Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Eric Bigger. The latest poll had Ben in the lead with Peter taking first place two times before. Wells made it in first place once. Some of the polls had different names, such as Luke Pell, Dean Unglert, and Chase McNary.

Reality Steve chimed in on Fleiss’ spate of tweets by telling fans that he’s just trying to keep them guessing, but that it’s obvious to him who’s going to be the next Bachelor. He thinks it’s going to be Peter.

Dean Unglert on the Bachelor 2018 rumors: “I don’t think I’m ready yet”. Can he really snag the gig #Bachelor fans?! https://t.co/3iVXqGKDZU pic.twitter.com/bHB6NOefvg — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) August 4, 2017

Fans were excited to hear who the next Bachelor was going to be after being led to believe that an announcement was going to be made on Good Morning America. They were horribly disappointed when that moment didn’t come. In an effort to keep fans attention, Mike Fleiss has been tweeting teasing messages ever since. His latest tweet isn’t getting the desired response from some because they’re tired of the games and just want to know who’s going to who’s getting the gig at this point. One user wrote, “I don’t believe you,” to Fleiss about the announcement possibly being on Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Someone else wrote that the cryptic tweets are getting “annoying” and that the pick was made weeks ago.

There are only four more episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and it seems that the next Bachelor has been picked — unless the show wants to jerk fans around another week, which wouldn’t be a great idea given the fact fans are growing impatient.

Bachelor Peter Kraus? Why Chris Harrison Says It’s ‘Not Completely Off the Table’ Despite Series Creator’s Tweet https://t.co/sBVFPaiWl6 — People (@people) August 19, 2017

Who do you hope is announced as the next Bachelor?

[Featured Image by tommasolizzul/iStock Photos]