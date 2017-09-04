Juan Pablo Galavis Reveals ‘Bachelor’ Tried To Get Contestants To Go Nude, Wouldn’t Let Him Do ‘DWTS’

Juan Pablo Galavis is best known for his time on The Bachelor. In a new video with The Domenick Nati Show, Juan Pablo is revealing a lot of things, including his time on the show, that he wanted to do Dancing with the Stars, and how he met his new wife.

They start out talking about how Juan Pablo got married a few weeks ago. Domenick Nati asks him if he thinks he would have been the next guy cast as The Bachelor, but Juan Pablo is sure that isn’t the case. He said that he is done with the show, but it was a good experience for him. He hasn’t seen the show or paid attention to it. The only seasons of the show Juan Pablo has ever watched were the ones that he was on.

Juan Pablo Galavis did admit that the producers do try to talk you into doing things on the show, but it all depends on you. He went on to say that editing does play a part in how you are seen on television. He said producers will try to push you into simple things like going into the ocean and getting naked, but then you decide if you want to do that or not.

One thing he shared was that he was going to do Dancing with the Stars, but that the producers of The Bachelor wouldn’t let him do it. He said you never know if they would want him back sometime, though. He isn’t the first person to say that the show wouldn’t let them do DWTS.

Juan Pablo met his new wife on Instagram and he said it all happened very quickly. He said it all started when he commented on a video of her nephew dancing and she answered him back. She gave him her number, and the rest is history.

Are you shocked by what Juan Pablo Galavis has to say about The Bachelor? Do you think that ABC would have ever considered putting him on the show?

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]