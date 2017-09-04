12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Gunman, Saves Mom From Domestic Violence

A 12-year-old boy came to his mother’s rescue after he stabbed a man who police say fired a gun during an incident of domestic violence Labor Day morning.

Authorities say the incident unfolded early Monday, September 4, at a residence in the township of Sugar Island, Michigan, where Chippewa County deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a shooting and possible stabbing, WLUC TV-6 reported. Police spokesmen say a man and woman were initially involved in the dispute, and that the man fired multiple rounds into the floor.

The woman’s son feared for her life and stabbed the gunman four times in the back, according to reports. The boy and his mother then fled the scene. The gunman gave chase and fired several shots in their direction. Neither the woman or her son were hit. Police located them shortly after the incident, and investigators found the suspect several hours later.

The unnamed man was treated for stab wounds at a local hospital. As of this report, his transfer to the Chippewa County Jail was pending. Initial charges include felonious assault, aggravated domestic battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, and felony possession of a firearm. Other charges are possible.

If convicted, the suspect could face a minimum of 8 years prison, depending on aggravating factors and whether he is charged as a habitual offender.

The 12-year-old boy has not been arrested and not expected to face charges.

Several agencies responded, including the U.S. Border Patrol, Michigan State Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sugar Island is an island in the St. Mary’s River, which separates the United States and Canada at the eastern tip Michigan’s Upper Peninsula near the twin cities of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

With a population of approximately 700, Sugar Island was part of a border dispute between the United States and Canada that was settled in 1842. Today, a portion of the island is part of the Bay Mills Indian Community, while the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians also has ancestral ties there. The University of Michigan Biological Station takes up about 3,200 acres of the island. The multiple-building facility is part of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB).

