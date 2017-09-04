Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner Getting Serious, A$AP Rocky Jealous?

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner are rumored to be getting serious in their new relationship, apparently leaving the reality TV star’s rapper ex A$AP Rocky “feeling some type of way about it.”

In Touch Weekly reports Griffin and Jenner have been recently spotted together on several occasions, including on a double date with Hailey Baldwin and her NBA beau, Chandler Parsons, in L.A.

Sources added Griffin appears to be falling fast for the leggy model and seems committed to the idea of making their relationship an exclusive one.

Until recently, Jenner and A$AP were thought to be an item, even though both had taken great lengths to remain coy about their depths of their connection.

“A$AP is very aware of Kendall and Blake and it honestly does make him a little jealous,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “He has fun with Kendall, but up until now hadn’t really been obsessed with her or anything. He liked seeing her when it was convenient for both of them but didn’t make her his top priority.”

Meanwhile, Griffin doesn’t seem to have any such reservations, even though word has it his L.A. Clippers bosses are cool to the idea of him becoming seriously entangled with Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s younger sister.

“He’s been warned that his new relationship with Kendall better not affect his form this season,” a source told Radar. “She’s not welcome to crash their locker room and distract everyone with the Kardashian circus. They saw what happened to [former Clipper] Lamar Odom when he was with Khloe and they are not having that from their marquee player.”

The Clippers only recently signed Griffin to a massive, five-year $173 million extension, officially making him the face of the franchise with Chris Paul having recently been dealt to the Houston Rockets.

Moving forward, management has every hope of getting a solid return on their investment and seem convinced the chances of that happening would be greatly enhanced with Jenner out of the picture.

Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been romantically linked to a number of pro athletes, several of whom inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right about the time they went public with one of the sisters, prompting talk of the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Odom’s NBA career tragically fizzled out amid reports of rampant drug use while he and Khloe were married, while Kim was infamously wedded to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days.

More recently, Kanye West, Kim’s current husband, was hospitalized after suffering what TMZ described as a “nervous breakdown.”

