‘Ink Master’ Star Chris Blinston Arrested For Strangling Teen Daughter, 13

Ink Master star Chris Blinston has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, the famous tattoo artist’s daughter told her therapist that her father choked her twice on Tuesday, August 29, during a custody visit inside his home. A police investigation soon followed.

Chris Blinston allegedly grabbed his teen daughter around the neck with both hands and squeezed hard, blocking her airway and leaving her gasping for air. The report says the teen was unable to breathe for 10 seconds before her father let her go.

“You just choked me, after everything that’s gone on the past two days, you’re choking me!” the teen told her father, according to the police report.

This only angered Blinston more, prompting him to strangle his daughter a second time, the report claims. This second alleged choking lasted for six to seven seconds. Chris Blinston also allegedly called his daughter awful names, including “mental skank.” Not content by what he had done to his daughter, the Ink Master star reportedly threatened her, saying there will be “hell to pay” if she told anyone.

Not long after Chris’s daughter told her therapist about the incident, the police were called to arrest the tattoo artist. After an initial investigation, the officers reportedly noticed strangulation marks around the 13-year-old girl’s neck.

Chris Blinston’s teen daughter is 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds, while Chris is 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, the police report indicated.

Blinston, who was reportedly arrested on charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation, was released from jail on September 1 after posting a $6,000 bond.

Chris rose to fame when he competed in the sixth season of Ink Master, reaching the finals before losing to Dave Kruseman. Blinson started his tattoo career by serving in the Marine Corps, according to Spike. He was hired to work for a tattoo shop for the first time a year after serving his company.

After three years as of apprenticeship, Chris Blinson set up his own studio in Coral Springs, FL, catapulting him to new levels of success as a tattoo artist. As owner and artist of No Hard Feelings tattoo, Chris is one of the most sought tattoo artists in the country.

Sources close to Chris Blinston have denied all the allegations.

