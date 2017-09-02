Peter Kraus Hints He May Be ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 [Video]

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans have been speculating over who will be looking for love next on the popular ABC franchise, and now Peter Kraus appears to be subtly hinting he could be next in line.

Amid much speculation about Peter (who came in second place to Bryan Abasolo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year) returning to the show, the handsome Wisconsin native appeared to hint in a new interview with TMZ paparazzi that he could be gearing up to look for love again.

Awaiting photographers caught up with the reality star after he landed at LAX airport in Los Angeles on September 1, where he played coy about possibly taking on the Bachelor role but also did nothing to dispel the swirling rumors.

Noting that Peter appeared to be giving “strong signals” that he will, in fact, be the Bachelor in 2018, paparazzi asked him to blink if he’s taking on the role – and he did.

Though his actions could have been involuntary, he then said that he couldn’t officially confirm yes or no if he’ll be looking for love on reality TV again but did have a coy smile on his face as he made his way through the airport.

He also teased that “people will just have to wait and see” as he continued to smile for the cameras.

Rachel’s runner-up then added that all the speculation about him potentially joining the show again next year makes him “nervous.”

But while Peter’s latest comments have only added fuel to the fire that he’ll be on The Bachelor 2018, the personal trainer did also give a few suggestions as to who else could be on the show if he actually doesn’t take on the role.

His picks? Dean Unglert and Alex Bordyukov, who both appeared on his season of The Bachelorette with Rachel earlier this year.

#mondaymotivation Do something that scares you. Do something that challenges you. Do something that truly pushes you out of your comfort zone. For it is in these moments of stress and uncertainty that you will find the greatest opportunity for change. #neverbecomplacent #pkfit A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Peter’s tease comes amid a report from TV Line that claimed there’s a whole lot of drama surrounding Season 22 of The Bachelor right now.

The site claimed ABC’s Good Morning America was supposed to announce the next Bachelor earlier this week, but suddenly pulled the announcement from the schedule at the last minute for unknown reasons. That could, however, have something to do with continued coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Reality Steve also claimed on Twitter on August 30 that his sources had confirmed that Peter had been chosen.

To all my fellow Madisonian's!! I've got a new teaching schedule over @kampsfit this summer/fall. Join me Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30pm for some serious fun! #yeahbuddy #workoutwednesday #???? A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

But while Peter’s comments are now only adding to the mystery, he does have a lot of support from fans online – despite refusing to propose to Rachel on The Bachelorette last season after admitting that he’s not ready to get down on one knee for anyone just yet.

A number of viewers urged ABC to choose Peter during The Bachelorette finale in August, tweeting out their support for the reality star to take another chance at finding love on TV despite it all ending in tears with Rachel.

