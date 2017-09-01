Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Set Relationship Goals In New York

Just last year, Kristen Stewart was having fun jumping from one girlfriend to another. However, it looks like Stella Maxwell changed her mind about turning her relationship status from ready-to-mingle to committed. The actress and model have been seeing each other for about nine months now, and they seem happier than ever. Talk about relationship goals!

The Hollywood couple is in New York right now. The model from New Zealand is doing fittings for Victoria’s Secret, and the 27-year-old actress has been promoting her first directorial project, Come Swim. When they are not engaged in work, they are spending every moment together in the Big Apple.

Right now, they are the most envied couple in New York, making casual appearances on the streets and freely displaying their PDA. Not only are they enjoying the days of young love, but they are also showing that they have nothing to hide, embodying relationship goals as a famous lesbian couple.

“Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell couldn’t keep their hands off each other on Wednesday night,” reports the Daily Mail. “The couple were spotted embracing and making out outside a bar in New York after an event at the MoMA. Eyes only for each other, the duo didn’t seem to mind that they were surrounded by pals and passersby as they wrapped their arms around each other.”

Cafe Society actress said in an interview that she makes it a point in not hiding her relationship with women.

“I’m not ashamed and I’m not confused,” she said, according to People Magazine. “Things have changed. And not just with me — we’re really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome.”

And that is exactly what she is doing with her girlfriend, Stella. Even after leaked private photos went viral in August, they are not letting that ruin their relationship. After they spent a night on the streets of New York, they continued to show that they are together during a little outing for lunch the next day, according to Just Jared, at a restaurant called Piemonte Ravioli.

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Couple Up for Lunch Date – Just Jared https://t.co/ym9dobWPy6 — Twiligh Movie Series (@TwilMovieSeries) September 1, 2017

Although they like to not disguise themselves when they are out in public, Kristen and Stella do not like to post about their romance online. That is easier for the actress, who doesn’t have any social media accounts. Stella, who has a very active Instagram, limits the content of her posts to commercial or related to work. Very rarely does she post about her friends, family, or lovers.

Check out the 27-year-old model promoting her work with Victoria’s Secret!

Soso excited to b going to Shanghai ???????? China for the @victoriassecret fashion show ????????❤️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

