‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Jackson Roloff Models Aunt Audrey’s ‘Always More’ Onesies

Baby Jackson, the first Little People, Big World grandbaby, is joining the family business by modeling for his Aunt Audrey! Audrey Roloff recently launched her “Always More” baby line, which sells adorable onesies for infants. On her Instagram Stories, Audrey shared that her newest onesies just arrived, and it looks like Baby J got the first dibs.

“Always More” is Audrey’s clothing line that carries caps and shirts bearing the tagline taken from her favorite Bible verse. Since she’s about to be a first-time mom, Audrey decided to include onesies in her collection to reflect this exciting season in her life.

“These words represent the way I strive to live, based on my motives for living that way…They remind me that this present world and everything in it passing away, yet there is ‘ALWAYS MORE’ to look forward to in the New Heavens (Matthew 6:19-21).”

Audrey, who is expected to give birth any time now, actually spent her due date by taking photos of her new products. The onesies come in different colors and designs and sell for $20-$30.

In the photo posted by Audrey on her Instagram, Baby Jackson is wearing the short-sleeved gray one with the words “Always More Milk” printed in white. Zach and Tori’s three-month-old son looks so cute while doing his part to help Aunt Audrey!

How cute is Baby Jackson modeling for Aunt Audrey! #LittlePeopleBigWorld pic.twitter.com/LAJqEIkUDx — SiteLines (@abi_ong) September 1, 2017

“My first models,” Audrey wrote on the photo. “Reppin’ for Aunti Auj!”

Pretty soon, Baby Jackson will finally get to meet his cousin. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl is due to arrive any day now, and LPBW fans are on full baby alert. As of this post, there is no announcement from the Roloff family yet if Audrey has already given birth. Her exact due date is today, Aug. 31.

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff recently took a trip outside of Oregon, but he is now back at the Roloff Farms to welcome his second grandchild. Zach, Tori, and Baby Jackson were also back from their California trip last weekend.

Meanwhile, Amy Roloff hasn’t updated if she’s now with the family as they wait for Jeremy and Audrey’s big day. Her latest social media post was from last Friday when she announced that she’s taking a biking trip to Canada. LPBW fans questioned her untimely road trip since Audrey’s due date was so near, but Amy quickly responded by assuring her fans that she’ll be there to love her second grandchild.

“We love Jer and Auj and can’t wait to meet baby girl. She could arrive early, on time, or late. We’ll all be there to love her bunches.”

Little People, Big World has resumed filming for a new season, which is slated to premiere in September on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]