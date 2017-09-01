‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Sept. 4: Zack Hears About Rainbow Girl, Jack Teams Up With Hilary

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday tease vicious plots as the war between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) continues. Jack will enlist Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) help to achieve a common goal. Meanwhile, the Genoa City sex ring plot will continue to heat up as Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) involvement in the prostitution business becomes more apparent. Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) just popped up in GC, and she is going to play a huge role in this plot.

Jack Teams Up With Hilary

Hilary will receive a message from Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the two of them are going to work on another sneaky project.

It has been a rough week for Jack, and the man will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that he is going to come up with a dirty strategy to get the upper hand. To make things happen, he requires Hilary’s assistance. With the grand plans he has in mind, spoilers reveal he won’t think twice about reaching out to Hilary.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack will convince Hilary to help him out by pointing out that they are two peas in a pod. The two of them won’t bat an eye on playing dirty as long as they can get what they want. Apparently, Jack will strike a deal with Hilary but the woman needs something in return. Hilary will never do anyone a huge favor unless she gets something in return.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease there is going to be another scandal waiting to happen, and Hilary Hour is going to break the news. There are still no clue on what Jack will share with Hilary to help him out with his plans. But one thing’s for sure – it needs to be sensational enough to get Hilary to agree. Hilary is never known to let big opportunities pass her by. Given the recent altercation with many GC residents, she doesn’t seem to be in the mood to spare anyone from scandal either.

Today on #YR, Jack stirs up trouble for his competition and Lauren takes a stand. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/r2QPHu4j59 pic.twitter.com/zTUGqomKxZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 29, 2017

Rainbow Girl

On Friday’s episode of Young and the Restless, Zack is going to keep tabs on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to see if Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) has been in touch with her. However, Zack will receive a text message from Alice, and he will try to leave and take care of business right away.

Spoilers for next week’s episode of the Young and the Restless reveal Alice sent Zack a message about Rainbow Girl. Alice will report that this particular lady is attracting big clients. However, Alice will also point out that the girl has been up to mischief which has been causing problems for their operation. Alice believes she took care of the problem. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the girl’s popularity will intrigue Zack, and eventually he will learn that the Rainbow Girl is none other than Crystal.

Zack might have a hard time keeping things from Tessa. He knows how perceptive Tessa is when it comes to her sister. It’s just a matter of time before his involvement in the entire sex ring will be discovered.

Complicated Relationships

Hilary has been quite busy this week, and her love life is going to continue towards a complicated path. This week on the Young and the Restless, Hilary has been goading Mariah. Now that Hilary’s free to pursue her ex, she seems bent on making Mariah suffer. Hilary will apologize to Mariah for taking up too much of Devon’s (Bryton James) time.

Enraged with Hilary’s statement, Mariah is going to confront Devon about spending too much time with his ex. Devon will try to reassure Mariah that he has eyes only for her. Unfortunately, those will be nothing but empty words. Spoilers hint Devon will begin wondering if he wants Hilary back in his life.

Meanwhile, another set of ladies are going to have an altercation. Victoria and Phyllis are going to have a fight inside an elevator, Young and the Restless spoilers hint Victoria is going to push the emergency button, and the two ladies are going to take it out on each other.

TODAY: Victor quizzes Abby about her relationship with Zack. #YR pic.twitter.com/7o5AdQOk58 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 30, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]