‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos Kiriakis’ Death To Haunt Nicole

DaysOf Our Lives spoilers reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) might never get over killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). His death will continue to haunt her. As a result, she will continue to have memories of her former boyfriend. Will she struggle with these demons forever?

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Nicole Walker will have memories of Deimos. These are not good flashbacks and they will haunt her. DaysOf Our Lives spoilers also tease that she will wonder if she will be bombarded with images of killing Deimos for the rest of her life.

Killing a man is something that is not easily forgotten. Even though Nicole was drugged with Halo and it was justified, she still took another person’s life. Her worries were intensified yesterday when the judge’s message revealed he knew what she did. However, the judge was not referring to Deimos’ death.

The judge was most likely referring to Nicole holding baby Holly. She was ordered not to get near the child. Out in Horton Square, she spotted Holly crying. The foster mother stepped away for a few moments and the young girl watching Holly could not console her. This when Nicole asked to hold the baby.

However, Nicole was nearly caught. The foster mother recognized Nicole, but couldn’t put her finger on it. Before anything else was said, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) came to Nicole’s rescue. This incident is probably what the judge was talking about.

Even though the judge doesn’t know about Nicole killing Deimos, his death will haunt her for the rest of her life. She will likely most past it in time. However, it’s going to be something that she will never forget. The question is, how can she move forward when she is holding onto this huge secret? These things have a way of coming out in Salem. It might be years, but one day, the truth will be exposed and Nicole will have to face the consequences of her actions.

What do you think of these DaysOf Our Lives spoilers? Are you concerned about Nicole keeping such a dark secret?

