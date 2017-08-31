Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Are ‘Excited’ About Baby, But Fans Are Worried About The Couple

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo say that they’re thrilled about Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy, but some fans fear that the couple may be secretly suffering.

Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, filmed their obligatory congratulatory video for Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 23, soon after the latter couple broke the news that they’re expecting their first child. In the 19-second video, Jinger smiles at Jeremy while he talks about how “excited” he and his wife are about Joy-Anna’s pregnancy. He also says that they can’t wait to meet “the new little one on the way.”

“Yes, Joy and Austin, we cannot wait to meet this little one,” Jinger adds. “Jeremy and I are super excited for both of you guys and we love and miss you all.”

As the International Business Times reports, Joy-Anna and Austin announced their pregnancy on Wednesday. They revealed that they began praying for children even before they were married, and some fans believe that Jinger Duggar may have had something to do with why Joy-Anna and Austin felt the need to pray so long and hard for a pregnancy. Jinger is the first Duggar daughter to make it more than half a year into her marriage without making a pregnancy announcement, so fans are beginning to fear that she’s infertile. If Jinger has been struggling to get pregnant and Joy-Anna is aware of these issues, it may explain why the younger Duggar daughter started praying for a baby so early on in her relationship with Austin Forsyth.

On the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page, some Duggar watchers are debating over whether Jinger and Jeremy are struggling to conceive or whether the couple is actively trying to prevent a pregnancy.

“Doubt she’s using BC. My guess is they are trying but might be having issues. Statistically 1 to 2 in every 10 women deal with infertility problems. There are 9 duggar girls, so at least one of them is bound to struggle and so far the other 3 married ones seem to get pregnant quite easily,” one fan wrote.

“I’d feel really bad if they had infertility issues in that family. You know J’chelle [Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar] would think they were cursed by God,” another commented.

During the Counting On special hosted by Daphne Oz, Jim Bob did say that Joy-Anna and Austin would be the next couple to make a pregnancy announcement, so he seemed to think there was some reason Jinger and Jeremy wouldn’t beat the younger couple to having a baby.

A good time w/ my lady at the Border Town Flea. That heat'll getcha! ☀️???? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have made it clear that they’re against using birth control, but one fan noted that Jinger has already shown a tendency to break with her parents when it comes to some of the religious beliefs that have helped define the Duggar family brand for years. For one thing, she continues wearing pants in public even though it makes fans have a mini-meltdown each time she breaks the Duggar dress code.

“I mean if she is wearing pants now, what’s to stop her from using birth control? She’s already breaking the strict Duggar code.”

I love them ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 6, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Other fans speculated that Jinger and Jeremy may be using a natural family planning method to put off getting pregnant. However, the couple has stated that they do want kids. As CafeMom reports, Jana Duggar has talked about helping her younger sister set up a future nursery, and Jinger has said that she looks forward to shopping for baby clothing.

Some fans have expressed concern that the speculation about Jinger Duggar’s baby plans may make the Counting On star feel worse about an undisclosed fertility issue or that she may feel pressure to get pregnant before she’s ready to. However, until Jinger and Jeremy decide to disclose why they haven’t gotten pregnant yet, curious fans will likely continue talking about their lack of baby news.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]