‘Teen Mom’ Feud Update: Did Farrah Abraham And Jenelle Evans End Their Feud At The MTV Video Music Awards?

Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans sat alongside one another during Sunday night’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. So, have they made amends after years of turmoil?

Following numerous online feuds, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about the relationship between Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans, revealing that while the two Teen Mom stars acted civilly towards one another at the August 27 event, they aren’t exactly friends.

Instead, the women kept their cool for the sake of Farrah Abraham’s eight-year-old daughter, Sophia, and even posed for a photo with the child during the event.

“There is still animosity between the two [Teen Mom stars], but Jenelle [Evans] was not going to cause a scene, especially with Farrah [Abraham]’s daughter so close by,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life on August 29, adding that Jenelle Evans didn’t want to be mean to Farrah Abraham in front of her child.

The source went on to reveal that Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans were civil during the event and even engaged in some decent conversation. However, their interaction is far from a sign of a future friendship.

Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham began feuding in late 2012 after Evans called out her fellow Teen Mom for having three “insane” surgeries before the age of 21. In response, as some may recall, Abraham took aim at her co-star, who she said was “not intelligent” and applaud herself for working hard, getting educated, and caring about people.

Years later, Farrah Abraham took aim at Jenelle Evans yet again after learning she was expecting her third child with her third man. Months ago, Abraham mentioned those around her who were continually having children and putting hardships on their kids.

Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans weren’t the only Teen Mom stars to attend the show. As fans may have noticed, they were also joined by Abraham’s Teen Mom OG co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, and Catelynn Lowell, and Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-stars, including Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer.

