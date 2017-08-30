‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ned Bought Sonny’s Restaurant For Olivia!

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) made an impulse purchase to surprise his frustrated wife, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero). The GH rumor is that Ned was the all-cash buyer who plunked down money to buy Pozzulo’s from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who is cutting ties with the cartel. Why would Ned buy a mob establishment given how much he dislikes Sonny’s criminal ties? It’s all about the mantra of “happy wife, happy life.”

Olivia struggling to embrace Q life

Since almost the moment that Ned and Olivia said “I do,” there has been a power struggle in Monica Quartermaine’s (Leslie Charleson) mansion. General Hospital episodes showed us that Monica was outraged when Olivia fired the cook for trying to kick her out of the kitchen. Olivia refused to do what Monica said and hire her back, then Monica went behind her back and got someone even worse.

On Tuesday’s GH, the SheKnows Soaps recap revealed that Monica hired a new tyrant to run the kitchen who won’t let Olivia in there, and she’s frustrated. The new cook sent back Olivia’s pizza oven, and then Ned promised Olivia he had a good idea for them. Ned later made a call about a new business acquisition through ELQ. Of course, he bought it without the CEO’s permission, so that will be a twist.

Things in life can either break you or set you on fire for the next chapter Consider me LIT???? #gh #grateful @GeneralHospital @valentinifrank pic.twitter.com/o0ReEfNQme — RobertPalmerWatkins (@Robertpwatkins) August 19, 2017

Ned gives Olivia a restaurant

Although Olivia already owns a stake in the Metro Court, it’s clear that her passion lies with Italian cooking. That’s why she wanted a brick pizza oven for the Q mansion and also why she’s always neck deep in yummy pasta and other dishes. General Hospital spoilers say Olivia will be thrilled when Ned shows her the eatery he bought for her and no doubt they will rebrand it.

Will Pozzulo’s become Falconeri’s or Olivia’s Italian Kitchen? Either way, it’s nice that Ned and Olivia will soon get an interesting new storyline all their own. GH spoilers also promise Ned will have to do some explaining once Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) gets back from Morocco. Ned bought a business without consulting the CEO of ELQ on his first day handling the family business while Michael was away.

Nothing says #GH like love in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Gu3evySWJx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 30, 2017

What’s next for the Qs?

Other General Hospital spoilers for the Quartermaines promise that Nelle Hayes Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Michael get closer on the trip, but there’s a hiccup with Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) that no one expects. Rumor has it Dillon will go missing and be presumed dead since RPW was fired from the ABC soap.

Watkins will have more scenes this week in Morocco, but there’s no word on him having any air time after that. There is also more drama to come for Michael as the news about Nelle’s murderous past comes out over the next couple of weeks. Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) had no idea she would hit pay dirt this big when she sicced Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) on Nelle’s case.

Come back for updates on GH news like Bryan Craig’s new romance, Jason’s upcoming hospital drama after the shooting, and a One Life to Live crossover that may be coming soon. Share your comments and check back for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Joe Seer and Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]