Angelina Jolie Kids: Will Brad Pitt’s Children Be The Focus Of A Custody Battle?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were said to be headed for a nasty custody battle days ago after their nine-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was spotted with a head wound.

As fans may recall, photos of one of Angelina Jolie’s latest outings with her kids were troubling to some who believed that Vivienne was allegedly being treated, which resulted in the child needing a bandage across her forehead. However, days after the shocking images surfaced, Gossip Cop made it clear to readers that Vivienne was not in danger.

“Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle is not going to explode or get ‘ugly’ because of a ‘wound’ on their daughter Vivienne’s head,” the outlet confirmed on August 28, adding that reports to the contrary are “nonsense.”

According to a previous report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle had allegedly heated up over what was described as charges of child abuse following photos of Vivienne’s “vicious head wound.” However, while Pitt was said to be furious over the photos of his child sporting a bandage over her alleged gash on her forehead, he is not convinced that his six kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, aren’t being properly cared for by his estranged wife.

Brad Pitt is also not using the incident to gain an upper hand in their custody battle.

As fans may recall, Brad Pitt was previously investigated by the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after being accused of abusive behavior towards his children. However, after several weeks of rumors regarding an alleged incident between him and his oldest son, Maddox, both organizations closed their cases against the actor.

The false report went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie was allegedly determined to destroy her former husband by painting him as an abusive father. Still, Gossip Cop assured readers that despite the false claims of the report, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not at war over their kids.

As Gossip Cop explained, Vivienne’s alleged head wound was nothing more than the typical boo boo a child may receive due to a playground injury. In addition, Pitt was never livid about the incident because he is well aware of the cuts and scrapes kids suffer on a regular basis.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]