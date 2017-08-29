Ellen Degeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Attend The MTV Video Music Awards After Divorce Rumors

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have faced rumors of a split for months but on Sunday night, they appeared to be a happy couple as they attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles and mingled with their fellow celebrities.

Following reports of trouble between them, Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi embarked on a joint appearance and appeared to have a great time with one another as they chatted amongst themselves in the audience and posed with other guests, including Pink, Miley Cyrus, Chance The Rapper, and Ed Sheeran.

On August 28, the Daily Mail shared images of Ellen Degeneres backstage with Pink and in the audience with her wife. As Degeneres explained during the show, she was on hand at the event to present her friend Pink with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

After giving a speech about Pink and giving her the award, Ellen Degeneres and Pink were spotted arm in arm backstage as they posed for another set of photos.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi’s latest outing comes on the heels of the couple’s nine-year wedding anniversary, which they celebrated with a couple of sweet posts to one another on Instagram. As fans may have seen, both Degeneres and De Rossi shared throwback photos, and in Degeneres’ photo’s caption she said that being De Rossi’s wife is “the greatest thing I am.”

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

As for Portia De Rossi, she shared an old photo of herself and Ellen Degeneres on her Instagram page on August 16 and told her fans and followers that she and the talk show host have been together for so long that the image was actually taken with a camera.

A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Throughout this year, Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi have faced allegations of an impending split, one of which suggested that the couple had been fighting over Degeneres’ close relationship with Drew Barrymore.

For more Ellen Degeneres, tune into her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs every weekday.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]