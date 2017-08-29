Very Bad News For Samoa Joe Reveals Why He Missed ‘Raw’ Last Night

Samoa Joe has been riding a big wave of momentum since facing Brock Lesnar at WWE Great Balls of Fire a couple months ago. “The Samoan Submission Machine” has cemented himself as a main event player on Raw this summer. Unfortunately, Joe has failed twice to become the WWE Universal Champion in big title matches, but some recent bad news for Samoa Joe could derail his push after last night’s edition of Raw.

The WWE Universe noticed that Joe was absent from the show entirely, but there wasn’t an update on his status until late last night. It’s being reported that WWE officials were forced to cancel some massive plans for Samoa Joe after he suffered a significant knee injury over the weekend. His injury isn’t expected to put him on the shelf for an extended period of time, but he’s expected to be out of action for at least four weeks.

Over the weekend, Samoa Joe had matches with John Cena during house shows until he was pulled from Sunday’s event and then missed Raw last night. WWE officials were planning another match between the two men in Memphis last night, but they were forced to change their plans after Samoa Joe’s knee injury.

The WWE Universe will be a bit disappointed to learn that his injury delayed a televised match with Cena, but it also led to a great promo between the latter and Roman Reigns. Samoa Joe will have to remain on the sidelines for a month or so, which means the likelihood of him wrestling at WWE No Mercy in September is low. However, the sooner that Joe returns to the ring, the less momentum he’ll lose on WWE television.

In a few weeks, Samoa Joe can make a huge impact upon his return. He was rumored to be entering into a feud with The Miz over the Intercontinental Championship. That could still happen, but he could also have another match with Brock Lesnar, finally feud with John Cena, or do any number of things. Samoa Joe has established himself as a top heel on Raw, which means he will always have something to do on television. A knee injury may force Joe to take a few weeks off, but he’ll return and continue to be a force to be reckoned with when he returns to Raw.

[Featured Image by WWE]