Joel Osteen’s Flood: 9 Photos Of Closed Lakewood Church In Houston From Monday Cast Doubts On Flooding Claims

Joel Osteen is the subject of criticism from people wondering why the Pastor Osteen didn’t open the doors of his huge Lakewood Church as a shelter for people who needed comfort from the Hurricane Harvey fallout. As reported by TMZ, Osteen is the pastor of Lakewood Church, which is a huge sanctuary that seats 17,000 people. According to Lakewood Church officials, the Houston church can’t allow folks inside because of the floodwaters in Houston. Osteen’s name is a pretty popular one on Twitter, with Joel Osteen currently a top trending item on Twitter. However, even as Osteen has responded to backlash about Lakewood Church not being a safe center for those who need shelter from the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey, the below photo of Lakewood Church is circulating on Twitter, claiming to have been taken by an anonymous person on Monday, August 28, at 11 a.m. Houston time.

The photo shows Lakewood Church from afar, with no visible flooding in the immediate region of the church helmed by Osteen. Although Lakewood Church officials have claimed that Osteen’s church can’t be accessed because of flooded roads, other photos of Lakewood are casting doubts on the claims that the church is inaccessible. Lakewood Church was previously the Compaq Center, and the highway nearby the church is underwater. However, other photos below of Lakewood Church show cars in the parking lot.

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

The below photos purport to show Osteen’s Lakewood Church at 2:20 p.m. on Monday, with approximately 20 cars in the parking lot. The descriptions accompanying the photos claim that the roads are not flooded surrounding the Lakewood Church buildings – but doesn’t mention the flooded highway that TMZ notes.

The freeway to get to his church is underwater and so are the bottom levels. Y'all are advising people to drown. — Deaconess (@AmandaDannielle) August 28, 2017

As a result of all the confusion over whether or not Lakewood Church could indeed be used as a safe shelter for folks who need it from the storm waters, Twitter is exploding with theories – and many of those aren’t so nice about Osteen. On social media, people are reminding Osteen that the purpose of the church is to help others in need, and they are posting lessons and thoughts about what Jesus would do in such a situation.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Last one before I packed it in (too wet/windy): the back is blocked off even though it's bone dry pic.twitter.com/TJ8GQJMTGC — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Looking pretty passable to me from this side, stay tuned for further exploration pic.twitter.com/dlrYGeLgBj — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Worth noting that some of their parking is underground (note flood gates) but they could still drop ppl off at the door easily pic.twitter.com/Mso4GTLuF2 — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

. It doesn't make sense why you're not opening up your mega church to house Houston citizens, help me understand that. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/CzCiEtbkgY — Emily Timbol (@EmilyTimbol) August 28, 2017

There have been two unverified photos posted that purport to show Lakewood Church flooded. But the church still hasn't said they're flooded. pic.twitter.com/9ef1zDltde — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Pat Sullivan/AP Images]