Tamar Braxton ‘Forced To Be Isolated,’ Lost All Her Friends After ‘The Real’ Firing

Tamar Braxton is opening up about moving on from the dramas in her life while getting candid about feeling “isolated” and losing her friendship group after being fired from daytime talk show The Real last year.

The star opened up in a new interview about all the drama and nasty feuds that boiled over after she was suddenly let go from the show in May 2016 and revealed that she felt very alone after being booted from the talk show.

Admitting that she no longer needs to be around people in the way that she did before, Tamar revealed during a recent radio interview with Majic 102.3 that leaving the show and cutting ties with her former friends has allowed her to become stronger and more comfortable in her own skin.

“That’s what changed everything for me,” the Braxton Family Values star said. “That situation with The Real and then losing all of my friends at the same time.”

“That and finding out that you don’t have friends or thinking you’re friends with somebody and you’re not friends with ’em,” she continued, admitting that she was left very “isolated” last year amid her various beefs.

“I was forced to be isolated,” she then clarified.

The reality star also had a little shade for her former The Real co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love and her other past friends by admitting that she believes God removed them from her life so that she could focus on herself.

“Sometimes you have to cut people off, but sometimes God will cut people off and cut people out of your life in order to focus on yourself,” she said, seemingly referring to her former co-stars and her former friends who she also had beef with after leaving the show.

And following all the drama, Tamar admitted that she wouldn’t be willing to return to the show but also wouldn’t take back or change what happened when she was sensationally fired.

“I had to go through that process to get to where I am today,” the singer confessed of all the beef. “Although it was so hard for me and I didn’t understand it at the time, I would not go back and trade it.”

In a clip posted to her Instagram Stories page after the interview, Tamar’s husband Vince Herbert could be seen asking why she brought up the past drama with The Real, to which the “My Man” singer admitted that she wanted to tell her side of the story and how her issues last year made her stronger.

The drama all boiled over last year after Tamar was shockingly fired from the talk show she had co-hosted for two seasons.

The Braxton Family Values star then posted a cryptic message to Instagram claiming that she had been stabbed in the back and proceeded to make it very clear that she was no longer on friendly terms with any of her former co-hosts from the talk show, despite the group seemingly growing close off-screen.

Following her firing, Logan’s mom then proceeded to get into some serious beef with a number of her other friends, including Tiny Harris and Toya Wright.

Tamar unfollowed them across social media for publicly supporting The Real in the wake of her departure and has been locked in a nasty public feud ever since.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]