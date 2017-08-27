President Donald Trump Renews ‘Mexico To Pay For Wall’ Campaign Pledge

President Donald Trump has renewed his campaign pledge, border wall attack on Mexico, taking to social media early Sunday to declare “Mexico will pay for it.”

The Hill reports Trump’s latest vow came during an early-morning tweet fest, where he added “with Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world we must have that Wall.”

Seemingly from the moment Trump made his guarantee that the Mexican government would foot the bill for lavish expenditure, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has pushed back, vehemently pledging that would never happen.

The Washington Post recently reported in a phone conversation the two world leaders engaged in soon after Trump took over the Oval Office, the newly-elected president can be heard pleading with Nieto to stop publicly saying that his country will not fund the project.

The Post added transcript of the conversation reveals Trump added that the wall was “the least important thing we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important.”

In his Sunday morning tweet, however, Trump was back to being as braggadocios as ever. Later, he expressed his growing frustrations with both Mexico and Canada over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump’s renewed focus on the border comes at a time when he is under increased scrutiny over another Washington Post report that claims he once asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the government’s criminal contempt of court case against former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The president recently moved to do just that himself, granting Arpaio a presidential pardon many have criticized as being politically motivated.

Despite being advised to let the Arpaio process play out following Arpaio’s July conviction stemming from his violation of a court order banning him from targeting Latino immigrants in his policing, Trump took action in what was his first presidential pardon.

Several media outlets have reported Trump made the decision to grant his longtime political supporter months ago if he was ever formally convicted.

“It’s only natural the president would have a discussion with administration lawyers about legal matters,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently told reporters.

Trump has long praised Arpaio over what he deemed to be his record of “selfless public service.”

In a since released statement defending the president’s actions, the White House stated, “throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.”

