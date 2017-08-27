‘GH’ Spoilers: Finn Still Hoping To Wake Up From Hayden Nightmare Gets Bad News, Maurice Benard Switches Sides

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) remains heartbroken over Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) sudden disappearance. Hayden and Finn had appeared set for a happy life together when tragedy struck and Hayden left Port Charles unexpectedly. Finn is making a brave effort to carry on as if everything were normal. He tries to take Hayden off his mind by getting involved in helping Anna (Finola Hughes), but he remains deeply troubled by his recent loss when Hayden left suddenly without saying goodbye.

Curtis Dashes Finn’s Hopes

Finn continues to hope that Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will find Hayden and maybe bring her back to Port Charles. He expresses his forlorn hope to Lucy (Lynn Herring), saying he is still planning to buy the house. He’s apparently hoping that Hayden’s disappearance will turn out to be only a bad dream.

However, although Curtis (Donnell Turner) is trying to find Hayden, he understands that she must have had compelling personal reasons for suddenly leaving Port Charles at a time when everything seemed to be going well for her. Curtis suspects that Hayden has personal issues she wants to confront on her own. So he thinks that even if he finds her he won’t be able to convince or force her to return to Port Charles.

It is clear that Finn’s best option is to come to terms with the reality of his loss. Even if he receives an assurance that Hayden will return someday he has to continue living his life now. He simply cannot suspend his entire existence while waiting for Hayden to return.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 4 state that Curtis has bad news for Finn. It is uncertain what the bad news is but it could be one that shatters all hopes that Hayden will return soon.

However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Hayden will return in the future, after Finn might have given up on her and moved on.

Will the two still be able to reconnect or would Finn have found someone else?

Maurice Benard Switches Sides

Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, has secured a new gig outside GH. Benard is moving away from the role of a criminal to that of a detective in A Lover Betrayed, a new thriller on Lifetime. His new role is a major departure from his GH role as a mobster.

Catch @MauriceBenard starring in “A LOVER BETRAYED” premiering Sat September 9th at 8PM ET on @LifetimeMovies + More info to follow pic.twitter.com/hkmZea9JZd — Melissa (@MBtvNews) August 18, 2017

Maurice reportedly said he deliberately took up the good guy role because he wanted to be on the right side of the law after having played the bad guy for so long on GH.

Jason Brooks, who played Peter Blake on Days of Our Lives, and AMC’s Jamie Luner, will star alongside Benard in the movie. Jamie plays the role of a young, attractive but unfortunate woman who has a one-night stand. The man turns out to be a crazed soldier who becomes obsessed with her and takes her captive. Maurice’s character tries to rescue the woman from her captor.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]