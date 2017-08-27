‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Will ‘Thin The Herd,’ Steven Ogg Teases [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on AMC network in just a few months. Fans already know there will be a war between Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) group and the Saviors. However, everyone is curious to find out if any fan-favorite characters will die. Expect the upcoming season to “thin the herd” and as stated over the years, nobody is safe.

Possible TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the long-running series.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Steven Ogg, who plays Simon on The Walking Dead, teased that a lot of people will lose their lives. Although he could not say any names, this has led to fans to speculate on who could be saying goodbye in Season 8.

“Yeah, let’s thin the herd, man, let’s thin the herd.”

It is known that in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, a lot of people lose their lives during “All-Out War.” Some of those include Shiva, Ezekiel’s pet tiger, and Aaron’s boyfriend, Eric. However, fans are also predicting that Morgan (Lennie James) will die based on some overly self-assured words he says in The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer. Keep in mind that is just speculation and has not been confirmed.

It is also safe to say that Gregory (Xander Berkeley) will probably meet a violent death. In The Walking Dead comics, he is against battling Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. He publicly says he will not side with Alexandria. This prompts Maggie to make her claim as leader of the Hilltop Colony. Fans can’t see Gregory being redeemed anytime soon. He is an enemy of every character. The only reason he is siding with the Saviors and went and told on Rick is because he is scared. He isn’t even considering what is best for Hilltop Colony.

Some believe that Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) could die in The Walking Dead Season 8. However, based on the comic books, it seems unlikely. The same can be said for Josh McDermitt’s character, Eugene Porter. Even though it appears that he has sided with Negan, many believe he is just playing a role. Just like some others in the comic books, he has a huge storyline and could be useful in the future.

Who do you think is going to die in The Walking Dead Season 8?

