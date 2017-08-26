U.K. Wants Prince William To Be King Over Charles, And Camilla Parker Bowles May Be To Blame

August has been rough for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and an emotionally draining one for Prince William. This month marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and recent polls indicate Charles and Camilla’s popularity has plummeted in the wake of the media coverage. Does this mean William will become the next King of England?

People reported that Charles’ popularity has been cut in half since 2016. Last year, a British national poll showed only 15 percent of Britons viewed Charles and Camilla in a negative light. This year, that number jumped to 27 percent. Some 60 percent of the population thought Charles and Camilla were good for the royal family in 2016 and that’s down to a mere 36 percent. As far as Camilla is concerned, only 14 percent of Britons want her to take the title as Queen once Charles takes the throne.

Diana’s anniversary is directly connected to the drop in numbers. Camilla’s affair with Charles has been brought up in multiple documentaries and books commemorating Diana’s life. According to the Daily Beast, this includes Charles’ controversial comments in the Diana tapes, in which Diana claims he always wanted to have a mistress.

On the other hand, the impending anniversary has caused Prince William to open up like he never has before about his still popular mother.

As if that isn’t bad enough, News reports that a new poll reveals that the majority of Britons would rather see William take the throne over Charles. In the poll, conducted by ICM, 51 percent of the population wanted to see Charles step aside and give the reigns to his son. Even worse, only 28 percent of the people questioned watched Diana’s anniversary documentary.

The numbers create a strong case for William becoming king instead of his father. That, of course, could change in the coming years, especially if Queen Elizabeth stays on the throne until her death. After all, the polls are taken during the hardest time of the year for Charles and Camilla and public opinion could shift as time passes. Whatever happens, it’s clear that most people don’t want to call Camilla queen and disapprove of Charles’ divorce with Diana.

Prince Charles and Prince William have not addressed the rumors surrounding their bids to the throne.

