‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Shocking Act Of Betrayal, Phyllis Caught In Crossfire Of Abbott War

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of August 28 tease conflicts and failed efforts at conflict resolution in Genoa City. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) finds herself caught in the crossfire of the ongoing feud between her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden).

Nikki Tries To Broker A Truce Between Victor And Nick

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes an effort to broker a truce between Victor and Nick. She approaches Victor and Nick separately and tries to make them see reason that prolonging the conflict hurts the family.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that both Nick and Victor stick to their guns and refuse to compromise. However, Nikki does not abandon her effort.

Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, August 29, state that Nikki persists in her effort to end the confrontation between Nick and Victor. She is also concerned about the effect of the squabbling on Faith. Nikki tries to convince Nick to take the high road and save Faith from avoidable trauma. She tries to convince Nick not to keep Faith away from her grandfather. Nick appears willing to compromise where Faith is involved. However, both show no signs of letting the confrontation abate.

Hilary Takes Advice From Chelsea

Y&R spoilers tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) opens up to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about her breakup with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and her desire to reconnect with him. However, Chelsea advises Hilary to see the split as a sign that it is time for her to move on from her relationship with Jordan. Hilary is probably only resentful of the fact that Jordan is hooking up with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary is also eyeing her ex-husband Devon (Bryton James) after her breakup with Jordan. She is considering making a move to break up Devon’s relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Will she get the scoop on Mariah and Tessa’s secret relationship?

Phyllis Is Caught In The Crossfire Of The Feud Between Jack And Billy

After Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) warns Jack (Peter Bergman) that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are pushing aggressively for a recovery amid Brash & Sassy’s financial troubles, Jack tries to convince Phyllis to “play dirty.” This probably means taking advantage of her access to Billy to gain inside information on Brash & Sassy. However, Phyllis resists the pressure from Jack.

Billy’s Shocking Act Of Betrayal

Meanwhile, Victoria is making attempts to revive her relationship with Billy after her spat with Phyllis. Victoria has a big fight with Phyllis after she learns she was the one who pointed Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) in her direction. Instead of blaming herself for her indiscretions, Victoria is putting the blame on Phyllis. After confronting Phyllis, Victoria cozies up to Billy. The two kiss and reminisce about the past.

Y&R spoilers tease that the renewed effort by Billy and Victoria to push back against Jack could involve exploiting Phyllis’ access to Jack. After Phyllis proves her loyalty, Billy commits a shocking act of betrayal.

He steals Phyllis’ laptop to access Jabot information using the password he stole from Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams).

It is possible that Billy’s effort pays off and that he is able to obtain some Jabot secrets. Will he also stumble upon other unexpected information, such Dina’s alleged secret pact with Graham Bloodworth?

Tessa Opens Up About Crystal

Meanwhile, Tessa shares information about Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Paul (Doug Davidson). After Tessa opened up to Mariah and revealed to her that Crystal is her sister, Mariah convinces her to talk to Paul and Sharon. Tessa finally fills Sharon and Paul in on what she knows about Crystal’s situation.

The information will help to rescue Crystal from her captors.

