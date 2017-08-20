Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Makes History As The Fifth Most Expensive Of All Time

The list of the top 10 most expensive dresses ever made has just been released, and Kate Middleton’s wedding dress from her April 29, 2011, marriage to Prince William has made history as the fifth most expensive dress of all time. What do we know about Duchess Catherine’s beautiful wedding gown?

When Kate Middleton was deciding on what sort of gown she wanted, The Times explained that she wanted to wear something as “British as possible.” She was impressed with Sara Buy’s McQueen wedding dress, when the fashion journalist married Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, in 2005.

The gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, cost nearly $322,000, (£250,000), in 2011. The wedding dress, more reminiscent of Princess Grace’s 1956 wedding gown, than Princess Diana’s 1981 gown designed by the Emanuels, was a very classic look for the edgy design label.

Kate wanted to “marry” royal traditions, with a modern twist, in the same way that she and William have led their lives and performed their royal duties.

But, everything was kept a secret. In fact, according to The Mirror, the embroiderers from the Royal School of Needlework, who “crafted” the exquisite, hand-cut lace on the gown were told that their work was to be used on a “television costume drama.” They had no idea that the gown with hand-embroidered lace included roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks, using a technique called Carrickmacross, was meant to be worn by Prince William’s bride.

The veil was also hand-embroidered with flowers. Catherine wore the veil with the Cartier halo tiara, which was her “something borrowed,” as it was graciously lent by Queen Elizabeth, William’s grandmother.

No one can forget the stunning train. It was was nearly nine-feet-long, and Kate’s sister, Pippa, spent a good deal of time making sure that it was always properly straightened and arranged.

Since William and Catherine’s wedding, many brides have worn dresses inspired by Kate’s gorgeous McQueen gown.

According to Hello, her bridal bouquet, designed by Shane Connolly, was a thoughtful and symbolic mix of blooms. The flowers included hyacinth for love, lily-of-the-valley for happiness, myrtle for love, and marriage, and sweet William for “gallantry.”

LISTEN: Meet @Jagembroidery – the #Dorset embroiderer who helped create the royal wedding dress of the century. https://t.co/rkDVpIY4M0 — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) August 17, 2017

What is the most expensive dress ever? The iconic Marilyn Monroe Seven Year Itch ivory, pleated dress is at the top. The iconic dress that Monroe made famous was sold at a 2011 auction for a cool $5.6 million. This beat out Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s little black dress.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]