This year is the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of American high school student Natalee Holloway who went on a graduation trip to Aruba and has not been seen again. Natalee Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, appeared on Dr. Oz to talk about her struggle for justice on behalf of her daughter who was last seen in the presence of Joran van der Sloot, who is now in prison for the murder of another young woman. May 30 marked 12 years since Natalee Holloway went out for the evening with her Mountain Brook classmates to the Excelsior Casino, never to be seen again.

Joran van der Sloot was in the news once again last year after he confessed while behind bars to murdering Natalee Holloway. Joran van der Sloot, who was always a person of interest in the Holloway disappearance, is behind bars in a Peruvian prison for murdering another young woman in a Peruvian casino. Dave Holloway, Natalee Holloway’s father and the ex-husband of Beth Holloway, commented on van der Sloot’s confession, calling it a sick attempt to get released from the Peruvian prison to get moved to an Aruban prison.

“He could sit down there and rot in the prison system he’s in now. I do know the Peruvian prison system he’s in now is pretty harsh and obviously, he’s trying to get to Aruba or somewhere else.”

But Leidy Figueroa, the wife of Joran van der Sloot, says she knows nothing about her husband’s confession because she does not speak his language.

Beth Holloway appeared on Dr. Oz with Nancy Grace to talk about the disappearance of Natalee Holloway on a school field trip to Aruba. The details of the case are that when Natalee Holloway failed to turn up back at the Holiday Inn on the day that the Mountain Brook group was supposed to fly back to the United States, authorities were alerted that Holloway was missing. Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway recalled the timeline of those days 12 years ago.

“Natalee was scheduled to fly home on May 30 but failed to show up when the group met in the lobby to leave for their flight. Van der Sloot and Surinamese brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe, reportedly the last people to see Natalee alive, were arrested multiple times in her disappearance, but were always released without being charged.”

Joran van der Sloot is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for murdering Stephanie Flores and is also facing charges in Alabama for allegedly extorting $25k from Dave Holloway. He continues to tease authorities and the Holloway family, claiming that he has information about the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

At the very least, Beth Holloway hopes that what happened to her daughter Natalee in Aruba serves as a cautionary tale to other young people traveling outside the United States. On the anniversary of the Holloway disappearance, students traveling to Aruba on spring break say they all got the “Natalee Holloway talk” before they left home. Miami University senior Dani Kaufman said it was impossible to travel, especially to Aruba, without hearing and thinking about Natalee Holloway.

“We all pretty much got the similar speech. Stick with each other, don’t leave with anyone you don’t know. Don’t go back to anyone’s room. Watch your drinks. Don’t drink too much.”

American Susan Miles said that she couldn’t go to Aruba without thinking of Natalee Holloway.

“It’s just such a huge blown up story for such a long time, even anywhere you live. And you just thought of the family, and the poor girl that just went on Spring Break, and you think of your own kids traveling and I think people are a little bit more nervous to send their kids on a vacation by themselves anymore.”

According to authorities, the Natalee Holloway case is still open and will remain open until they can find out “what concretely happened to that girl.”

What do you think happened to Natalee Holloway in Aruba? Do you think she will ever be found?

