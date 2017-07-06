Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard’s Church Refuses To Acknowledge Them As Missionaries

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been spending the past couple of years doing ministry work in El Salvador, which has been highlighted heavily on the family’s reality show, Counting On. But according to reports, the pair was never recognized as missionaries by their church, and after retroactively applying for acknowledgement from the Southern Baptist Convention, the couple was denied.

The main issue the church has with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard is their lack of credentials. According to the Southern Baptist Convention, there are several college courses one must take in order to have work recognized as a missionary.

The guidelines of the church state that missionaries must complete a series of courses at the undergraduate level that neither Jill nor Derick have done. They must ” complete at least 12 college credit hours comprising three hours each of new testament survey, old testament survey, biblical or systematic theology, as well as elective courses in general ministry.”

An insider confirmed that the pair attempted to side step the requirements and have their efforts acknowledged, but they were ultimately refused due to their lack of preparation.

Not only has the pair been deemed unprepared for their mission trip due to lack of education, but Jill Duggar’s midwife certificate has also been confirmed by a Harvard professor as bogus.

Back in 2015, Jill Duggar announced she had finished her midwife course and earned the title CPM. According to the Harvard professor, the acronym, which stands for Certified Professional Midwife, really means nothing. She states that often people go through the course in order to get out of the actual rigorous training it takes to become an actual midwife.

Because of this, any assisting Jill Duggar did at birthing clinics in El Salvador was unlicensed and therefore does not fall under the category of missionary work by the Southern Baptist Convention.

The pair has also come under fire by funding their lives in El Salvador via a crowdfunding campaign, which many feel is simply begging for money.

It is unclear what exactly they did in El Salvador, but it’s clear they were in some way involved with a church in the country.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have since returned to the United States where they plan to stay for a while. Jill is due to give birth to their second baby any day now.

