Murdered Texas 13-Year-Old Shavon Randle Likely Killed Over Drugs Stolen By Family Member’s Boyfriend

An Amber Alert was issued for Texas 13-year-old Shavon Randle after she was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of June 28. On Sunday, that Amber Alert was cancelled when the teen’s murdered body was tragically discovered in an abandoned Dallas home, along with the body of 19-year-old Michael Titus. Titus had previously been named a person of interest in Randle’s disappearance.

Following the abduction of Shavon Randle, police told the public that her brazen abductors had called the Texas teen’s family to confirm that they had her, warning them not to call police or Shavon would be harmed.

“They confirmed that they knew who the victim was and they said, ‘Well, we have her. Then they called back later on the victim’s cell phone and said, ‘If you call law enforcement, then we’ll harm her.'”

In the days between the abduction of Shavon Randle and the discovery of the Texas teen’s body, police began to make a series of arrests in the case. In total, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of the 13-year-old, but no one has been officially charged in her death or the death of Michael Titus, which has been ruled a homicide. On Monday, it was announced that the medical examiner determined Titus was murdered via a gunshot wound to the head. At this time, the cause of Shavon’s death has not been made public.

Initially, the motive in the abduction of Shavon Randle case was unclear, although there were widespread social media reports and rumors that drugs and/or the theft of drugs were involved in the disturbing case.

Titus family identifies man in photo as Michael Titus; says #ShavonRandle was kidnapped over drug dispute pic.twitter.com/PREEvoB0zy — Gabriel Roxas (@cbs11gabriel) July 2, 2017

Now that investigators have lost their desperate race against time to bring Shavon home safe, they are confirming that the abduction of the Texas teen is believed be directly related to a drug theft. Furthermore, authorities say that prior to her murder, the culprits behind the abduction of 13-year-old Shavon Randle intended to ransom the girl to recoup losses related to stolen drugs. According to police, Shavon had absolutely nothing to do with the drug theft.

Rather, it has been reported that one of Shavon Randle’s relatives was involved with the male who stole a considerable amount of drugs from two individuals.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, investigators were led to the abandoned home where Shavon and Michael Titus’ remains were found by 21-year-old Desmond Jones. It is reported that when he and police arrived at the scene, Jones said, “RIP to her and Mike T.” As NBCDFW 5 reports, the suspect “began to shake and became visibly upset” outside the abandoned home.

These "people" are animals. Should be hung from the highest tree! No mercy at all for scumbags like this… — Harry Rogers (@bigharrycritter) July 3, 2017

Why have they not been charged with capital murder charges yet. The ME surely has a COD — Devil Doc (@DevilDocTx) July 3, 2017

So sad, a 13 year old life is not worth any drug on the streets. She didn't buy, sell or use them. — Mike McCool (@mccool_r) July 3, 2017

Within minutes, authorities discovered the dead bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus. According to investigators, Jones was aware of the murders and has been charged with failure to report a felony resulting in death.

Other documents in the case of murdered Texas teen Shavon Randle detail what police believe happened leading up to her abduction, as well as the time between her abduction and murder.

One affidavit indicates that the drugs at the center of the Shavon Randle murder were stolen from suspects Devontae Owens and Darius Fields, who in turn kidnapped the Texas teen in retaliation. According to cell phone records, Owens (or at least his phone) was near Shavon’s house at the time of her abduction. After she was taken, cell phone records indicate that his and Shavon’s phones “traveled in the same direction” until her phone was powered down.

Shavon Randle was kidnapped, held for ransom over drugs, court documents reveal https://t.co/9GxCocA58q pic.twitter.com/ZJ65a45pYs — KENS 5 (@KENS5) July 3, 2017

Twenty-four-year-old Owens has been charged with aggravated kidnapping; 26-year-old Darius Fields has not been charged in connection to the murder or kidnapping of Shavon Randle, but is being held on unrelated criminal charges. Additionally, 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson has been charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case. Laporshya Polley was identified as a person of interest in the Randle abduction case last week but is being held on unrelated charges.

“Anyone that we find that were involved in this heinous crime against Shavon we will bring you to justice, and we will hold you accountable.”

It is unclear if anyone else may have been involved in the abduction and/or murder of Shavon Randle. However, FBI agents working the case have vowed to bring justice to the Texas teen and to “hold accountable” everyone connected to the horrendous crime.

[Featured Image by FBI Dallas/Twitter]