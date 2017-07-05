Brad Pitt Might Be Dating, But He Will Not Be Talking About It

Brad Pitt has been swamped with dating rumors since April when his divorce with Angelina Jolie started settling down. While the War Machine star has been linked to several different actresses — including his Lost City of Z co-star, Sienna Miller — his close friends claim he isn’t about to talk about it.

According to E! News, Pitt and Miller were recently spotted at the Glastonbury Festival and allegedly flirted with each other. Onlookers claim they got extra cozy and rumors quickly surfaced that they are secretly dating. These, of course, aren’t the first rumors surrounding Pitt and Miller. The two were engrossed in similar reports last year during the premiere of The Lost City of Z, though Miller brushed them off as being ridiculous.

Pitt hasn’t addressed the dating rumors, though a close friend of Bradley Cooper, who was also spotted with Pitt and Miller at the music festival, says nothing romantic happened.

“Fun story but it’s all nonsense,” the insider shared. “They’re just friends. Definitely, no summer fling going on here!”

That said, Pitt and Miller have a few things in common. They are both two single Hollywood stars working hard to co-parent with their exes. Brad Pitt shares six kids with Jolie while Miller and Tom Sturbridge have a daughter together. That doesn’t mean they are currently dating, however, and Miller reportedly believes the rumors are highly entertaining.

A source told Daily Mail that Miller couldn’t stop laughing when she read the rumors about her and Pitt. The reports claimed that Pitt and Miller were keeping their romance under wraps to avoid any media backlash.

“Sienna’s finding it all very funny with friends texting her about being dubbed Brienna. She’s happily with Bennett and has no idea where these rumors keep coming from,” the source stated. “They’re just not true. Brad’s a great friend but nothing more. They were hanging out at the Rabbit Hole at Glastonbury, but they were with a big group.”

Pitt is currently going through a custody battle with Jolie while the two iron out the final details of their shocking divorce. To make matters worse, the actor is also dealing with the recent death of his close friend and rocker Chris Cornell. While we wait to learn more about Pitt’s secret dating life, Hollywood Life reports that he finally re-connected with his old pal George Clooney.

Pitt allegedly visited Clooney and met his twins, Ella and Alexander, for the first time. An insider revealed that their meeting went well and Pitt even brought a few gifts for the kids, including an adorable set of matching dolls made in Africa.

“Brad even shared some fatherly advice with George on how to prevent diaper rash, which Amal thought was hilarious,” the source added.

