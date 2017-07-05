Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin may not be in the best place, but on Tuesday, they got together for the sake of their children, including three-year-old Lincoln and seven-year-old Isaac.

Following their joint Fourth of July celebration, Javi Marroquin spoke out, revealing that despite the ups and downs in his co-parenting relationship with Kailyn Lowry, who is expecting the baby of Chris Lopez in the coming weeks, they always try their hardest to keep their son’s best interest in mind.

“It was great,” Javi Marroquin revealed to OK! Magazine on July 5. “It’s nice that no matter if me and [Kailyn Lowry] are on good terms or bad, we’re able to put it all behind us and get the boys together for the holiday.”

During the festivities on the Fourth of July, both Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin shared photos with their kids, but none of one another. In Lowry’s photo, she was seen sitting in the back of a truck with Isaac and Lincoln while Marroquin’s photo featured him in the same truck with his son and Lowry’s oldest boy, whose father is Jo Rivera, seated beside him.

“Happy 4th from us to you!” Javi Marroquin wrote in the caption of his image.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in September of 2012 and announced their plans for divorce in May of last year. Since then, they’ve faced challenges in their personal relationship due to Lowry’s pregnancy.

As fans will recall, Lowry told Marroquin she didn’t want more kids months before their split but allowed herself to conceive a child with Chris Lopez just months after their breakup.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry is expecting her third child with a third man later this summer and has continued to share baby bump photos and updates with fans on Twitter in regard to her growing family.

As for Javi Marroquin, he appears to be content as a father of one, at least for now. That said, he did recently share a photo of a new woman on his Instagram page.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which premieres on MTV on July 17 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by MTV]