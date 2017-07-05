Jennifer Lawrence Flashes Butt In Boxer Briefs Under A Sheer Skirt At Dior’s Paris Couture Show

Jennifer Lawrence flashed her butt in some Dior boxer briefs under a sheer skirt while attending the fashion label’s Paris Haute Couture show this week.

The boxer brief trend is taking over

Jennifer Lawrence is just the latest celebrity to wear Dior’s boxer briefs. Supermodel Bella Hadid made the look popular this past winter when she flaunted her cheeks in the designer boxer briefs underneath a sheer, blue dress at the Christian Dior masquerade ball.

The Hunger Games star looked amazing in a sheer, black Dior tulle skirt with silver embellishing that she paired with a colorful, fringed top, Cosmopolitan reported.

Lawrence flashed her backside in the revealing Dior boxer briefs and appeared confident as she posed for the paparazzi.

She carried a burnt orange bag and accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The 26-year-old recently appeared in Dior’s fall 2017 campaign.

Celebrities like Dianna Agron, Bella Hadid, Sienna Miller, and Roxy Jacenko have all worn the Dior boxer briefs with sheer bottoms this year.

Bella Hadid actually wore a similar look, wearing black Dior boxers under a sheer black dress with a matching bra.

Jennifer wore the outfit on Monday to the opening of the Dior exhibition at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.

The Dior exhibit, which was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the famed fashion house, runs from July 5 to January 7.

Flats to the fashion show

Jennifer kept things a bit more casual with the other outfit she wore to the fashion event. The Hollywood actress showcased Dior’s colder weather collections, opting for a calf-length Converse-looking Dior sneakers. She wore a mid-length black and white sweater over a white belted dress and a wide-brimmed hat to show off some of her favorite items from the Christain Dior Haute Couture fall/winter ’17 collection.

A few other celebrities, including Olivia Palermo and Karli Kloss, also chose to do without the heels this fashion week, wearing flats suited for chillier weather, according to E! News.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]