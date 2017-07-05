Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Have A Secret Wedding?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly married?

According to a new report from Life & Style magazine, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who began dating in late 2015, recently decided that they wanted to be together forever and allegedly tied the knot at Stefani’s home in Los Angeles.

On July 5, Hollywood Life shared details of the magazine’s report, claiming that Stefani and Shelton had reportedly made their relationship official while surrounded by family and a few close friends in the backyard of her home. As the magazine’s insider explained, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s alleged wedding was “super low key.”

Gwen Stefani is often known for being super chic, but on her alleged wedding day, she didn’t want the spotlight to be on her potential designer gown or her and Shelton’s celebrity guests. Instead, she wanted her big day to be all about the love she and Shelton share, as well as her family, including sons Kingston, 11; Zuma, 8; and Apollo, 3.

During the event, Blake Shelton reportedly presented the boys with special bracelets that featured a drawing of the five of them in stick figures. The sweet gesture reportedly came as a surprise to Stefani and reaffirmed her alleged decision to marry the country singer.

As for her gown, Gwen Stefani reportedly wore a “cream, off-the-rack gown,” while her rumored new husband donned his signature country style.

Following Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s alleged at-home wedding, the couple is reportedly planning for a much larger wedding in a church later this year. During the event, they will allegedly been joined by their Voice co-stars, including Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine, and Carson Daly.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance after getting divorced from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively, in the summer of 2015. Since then, they have been quite open with their relationship and often share photos of one another on social media.

They also frequently speak about one another during interviews and openly flirt on episodes of The Voice.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton often appear alongside one another on The Voice, Stefani isn’t working on the upcoming 13th season of the show. Instead, Shelton is currently in production with Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson.

