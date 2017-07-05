Scott Disick Parties With Scantily Clad Escorts At Breakfast-Time While Kourtney Holidays With Toyboy Beau

Scott Disick is one party animal enjoying life like there is no tomorrow.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took partying to another level when he was spotted enjoying with a host of barely-covered women to kick off the Fourth of July celebrations downing a beer in his hotel room balcony around 6:30 a.m.

As Kourtney Kardashian was getting hot and heavy with toyboy Younes Bendjima on a romantic holiday, Scott Disick had his own fun by partying with some very young women who wore pieces of clothing that left little to the imagination.

The sun was just rising in Miami, Florida, when Scott Disick, 34, decided to take charge of the Fourth of July celebrations, according to the Daily Mail. Beer in hand, the man had some enviable company of a bevy of women wearing bootylicious clothing.

The glamorous girls ensured that they impressed the man and had his attention in skin-tight, flesh-flashing ensembles. They opted for skimpy barely-there bottoms which put their posteriors on display. None of them seemed bothered by the outside world audience as they continued to drink and smoke.

None of them also showed any signs of being sleepy as they propped their derriere up against the balcony wall and continued their fun festivities.

The whole party proved to be in high spirits as they soaked up the fresh air into the early hours.

After partying with Scott, the women made their way to an awaiting vehicle before heading off.

Decent weekend A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

However, some probing revealed that these very young females were a part of an infamous escort service called TAZ’s Angels. One woman actually confirmed that by wearing just hot pants and a T shirt that reads “Taz’s Angels.”

Their presence in the hotel room with Disick does not leave too much room for contemplation though. The reality star who is a wild party person, is also addicted to women and sex which had affected his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and they split in July 2015 after dating for nine long years. They are parents to three children together.

new phone who dis A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Before this morning romp, Disick was seen partying with pal DJ Steve Aoki, 39, cruising around the waters of the Florida coast. During the little boat trip, Scott was spotted chatting with his on and off companion, Bella Thorne who is rumored to be his “friend with benefits.”

However, one person who is oblivious to all these antics and could not care any less is ex Kourtney, 38, who is holidaying in the French Riviera with Younes Bendjima, 23. The two seem to be having a great time walking on the beaches and flaunting figures in swimsuits.

[Featured Image by Scott Roth/Invision/AP Images]