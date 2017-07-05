Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Threw A Huge Fourth Of July Party With Gold-Dipped Everything

Khloe Kardashian threw a huge, epic Fourth of July party for her friends and family with the help of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The reality star went all out for the celebration, creating a fun-filled day for everyone.

An extravagant Fourth of July for her famous family and friends

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known to throw lavish parties in the past. Khloe Kardashian had a big holiday celebration with blow-up slides and an exquisite dessert table with gold dip-dyed sweets, E! Online reported.

The 32-year-old girlfriend of Cleveland Cavalier’s player Tristan Thompson took a few Snapchat videos and photos to share a sneak-peek of the party with her millions of fans.

One video featured Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, standing in front of a blow-up slide wishing everyone a “Happy Fourth of July.”

The mother and manager of the famous Kardashian clan got her own reserved table at Khloe’s big Fourth party that said, “Kris F**king Jenner.”

All gold everything

The table was decorated with white, black, and gold decor and red roses.

Kim Kardashian, 36, posted a few photos on Snapchat of the party, including the eye-catching gold dessert table.

The desserts were created specifically for Khloe’s party by Dip’d N Drip’d, including gold- and white-dipped strawberries, Oreos in the shape of an American flag, gold ice cream cones, and gold star cookies.

Kim also made sure to catch a shot of the Kimoji pool floats at the party.

Khloe’s younger brother, Rob Kardashian, also attended the family soiree, People reported.

He captioned his daughter Dream’s first Fourth of July in an Instagram photo that wished his fans a happy Fourth of July and told everyone to “be safe!!!”

Rob was snapped playing with the infant in the pool with swan floats and bobbing up and down on his knee in the shallow water.

Friends like Larissa Alves uploaded a selfie from the party with a few friends, with “TT (American Flag Emoji) KoKo” written at the top. “TT” is Tristan Thompson’s initials while Khloe Kardashian’s close friends and family often call her “Koko.”

Tristan was a big help

Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was reportedly a big help to Khloe with the Fourth of July party.

The NBA player is usually in Ohio where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before the celebration, Tristan and Khloe got a workout in at the gym.

Khloe shared some post-workout selfies in a maroon sports bra and matching pants, as well as a video where Tristan had his legs stretched across Khloe’s.

After their workout, the couple tested out the giant water slide Khloe rented for the party.

All in all, Khloe’s big party turned out to be a hit, and all of her family and friends seemed to have had a great time celebrating.

