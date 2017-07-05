George Clooney has finally stepped out with his twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander.

Nearly one month after the babies’ birth on June 6, George Clooney, 56, was photographed with his wife, Amal, 39, and their two children at an airport in Milan.

According to a report by TMZ on July 5, George Clooney’s twins received the star treatment when they arrived in Italy on a private jet. As the outlet explained, Clooney’s twins were born to the actor and his wife in London.

In photos, George Clooney and Amal Clooney were both seen carrying a basinet.

“[George Clooney] carried one, Amal got help carrying the other,” TMZ explained.

George Clooney’s outing with his twins comes just days after Hollywood Life shared a report claiming that life with Amal has changed the actor for the better. As the outlet explained, George Clooney is not only loving his new life as a dad to his two babies but is also loving his new life in general.

“Falling in love with Amal fundamentally changed something in [George Clooney],” an insider close to the actor told Hollywood Life on July 3.

According to the source, George Clooney has never met anyone like Amal in his whole life, and once he fell in love, the idea of being a one-woman-man was the only thing that mattered. Shortly thereafter, he became open to having kids. As fans of the actor will recall, George Clooney didn’t want children in the past, but after marrying Amal, his outlook on starting a family completely changed.

As for why it changed, the insider insisted Amal didn’t put any pressure on George Clooney and allowed the process of expanding their family to happen naturally.

As Hollywood Life continued, George Clooney is said to be a total hands-on father. In addition to late-night feedings and diaper duties, the actor allegedly rushes to his children’s side the moment they start crying.

After welcoming his twins, George Clooney is reportedly basking in the glow of his newfound love and can hardly remember what life was like before the arrival of Ella and Alexander.

George Clooney’s relationship with Amal Clooney began after the actor split from Stacy Keibler in 2013. The couple then got engaged in April 2014 and married in September 2014.

