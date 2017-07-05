Tiny Harris Serenades T.I. On Stage, Reveals Relationship Status Amid Divorce [Video]

Tiny Harris and estranged husband T.I. have been on and off over the past few months, but amid swirling rumors about their relationship amid their impending divorce, the Xscape singer is now revealing the truth and even singing to the rapper on stage.

Tiny (also known as Tameka Cottle) has stayed pretty quiet lately when it comes to where she and T.I. (also known as TIP) stand, but the singer spoke out about the current status of their relationship in a new interview and admitted that they’re not together romantically but are getting along better when it comes to co-parenting their kids.

“It’s pretty good,” Harris told People when asked about her relationship with her estranged husband, but confirmed that they do still fight, particularly over their 16-month-old daughter, Heiress.

“We still fight over spending time with the baby,” she said. “We’d just spend time together [in the past], but now it’s like, ‘I want her,’ ‘No, I want her.’ ‘Well, you better come to my house then.'”

Tiny also got a little more candid about where she stands with the rapper after filing for divorce in December.

“It’s a process,” Harris continued of their relationship right now in the new interview. “Me and Mr., we’re in and out.”

The couple confirmed their split after seven years of marriage during the final ever episode of their VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle in May, where TIP claimed he was actually “happy” to be ending their relationship.

Tiny’s confessions come shortly after it was reported that the twosome were allegedly on track to reconcile romantically but once again put an end to getting back together after deciding that they just can’t get along, despite being together as a couple since they first started dating in 2000.

But while it sounds like any romantic reconciliations are once again off, Harris did prove that she and T.I. will always stay close after she serenaded him and Heiress during a recent concert.

Y'all know we had to get a video of #Tiny singing to #TI on stage! ???? (See earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

During a show with her Xscape bandmates in Detroit on July 4, The Shade Room posted footage of Tiny singing to the rapper and her daughter as he held Heiress on his lap and even clapped her hands to the beat as her mom sang.

Despite Harris telling People this week that they’re “in and out” following their divorce filing, the two seemed pretty happy during the serenade and even smiled at each other throughout the performance.

The sweet family moment came just days after the couple got into a very public spat on Instagram after Tip called out Tiny for sharing a video of Heiress nude in the bath with her millions of followers.

T.I. hit back at his estranged wife for sharing the video of the baby’s bath time and asked her in the comments section to put some clothes on the 16-month-old.

Harris then clapped back, “Spare me with the extraness it’s unnecessary,” and refused to take the video down.

What do you think of Tiny Harris admitting that she and T.I. are “in and out” amid their divorce shortly before serenading him and their daughter during a performance? Do you think they’ll ever get back together?

[Featured Image by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Moet]