Jennifer Lopez Debuts Sexy New Single In Thigh-High Style, Hints Song Mirrors Alex Rodriguez Love Story

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been delighting J-Rod fans with their blossoming romance for months while turning to Instagram to share their love story in photos. Now, Jennifer is taking her confessions about her romance with Alex to the next level by hinting that her sexy new song, which she just dropped, is a reflection of how her love for A-Rod has grown.

To debut her hot new single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” Lopez flaunted her figure in an extra-sexy double thigh-high cutout frock. J.Lo premiered the sultry song on Tuesday during Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Although fans were treated to Jennifer’s new music on Tuesday, Lopez actually filmed her performance a few days before the NBC special in New York City. The music superstar’s racy black gown was embellished with sparkling gold and silver, and two slits that were thigh-high revealed her impressively toned legs.

Strutting on the stage, Jennifer took and held the spotlight, performing the super-charged Spanish-language track. Lopez was joined by Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of the Cuban reggaeton duo, Gente de Zona. They are also on the single.

After getting the Fireworks Spectacular off to a dazzling start with her pre-recorded performance of her 2002 hit “Jenny From the Block,” J.Lo turned to Instagram following the broadcast of her performance to inform her fans that “Ni Tu Ni Yo” is “available everywhere now for download and streaming.” She also flaunted that thigh-high dress in a pre-show Instagram photo.

Are you ready for TONIGHT!? #NiTuNiYo #macysfireworksspectacular on #NBC AVAIL ON ITUNES RIGHT AFTER SHOW A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

And while Alex isn’t part of the single in terms of contributing his voice, Jennifer’s boyfriend offered her his support before and after her performance and sexy single debut. When Lopez headed back to her hometown of New York City on June 30 to film the performance at Hunters Point Park in Long Island City, J.Lo’s sweetheart made his appearance.

The 47-year-old pop princess and her former Yankees slugger beau Rodriguez were seen together after her performance. Jennifer and Alex held hands, walking around New York City without taking time for Lopez to change from her sexy frock.

Lopez and Rodriguez have admitted their love for each other, and their romance has turned them into one of the most scrutinized celebrity couples this summer. But unlike some famous relationships that fall apart when the spotlight gets too hot, Jennifer has admitted that she’s remained in love with Alex, noted Life & Style.

The attractive duo has turned into a “power couple,” said the magazine, noting that the lovebirds have been “inspiring couple goals since they first went public with their relationship four months ago.”

As Lopez and Rodriguez have become more accustomed to the spotlight on their romantic relationship, she’s become more willing to gush about her feelings.

“It’s a beautiful thing. Yeah, he’s a beautiful person.”

J.Lo predicted that fans would learn more about Alex “in the next year or two.” Calling him “one of the greatest of our time” when it comes to his baseball career, Jennifer believes that now the world will “get to see who this person really is.”

Turning to Instagram to share photos that flaunt their love, Lopez also hinted that her new song tells the story of their romance.

Ni tu Ni yo ❤️ #preshowpic A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Jennifer revealed that when Alex is with her, he’s sweet and caring, “just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be.” Lopez also hinted that those “beautiful things,” along with her new love, are woven into her new song, “Ni Tu, Ni Yo.”

The new single tells what happens “when love takes you by surprise,” revealed J.Lo. Seemingly talking about her romance with Rodriguez, Lopez shared that neither she nor Alex anticipated that their relationship would turn into a love story that has dominated their lives.

“Not you, not me really expected this to happen,” she clarified.

“It’s one of those things that, when love comes — it just comes. It doesn’t announce itself, and then it just takes over.”

The romantic couple has succeeded in spending time together recently despite their busy schedules. They even flew off to Paris for a romantic vacation.

Those who want to listen to “Ni tú ni yo” can stream it, noted Billboard.

Jennifer’s new single also is available via iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon, and will be part of her upcoming Spanish-language album, which will drop in September.

A music video for Jennifer’s single will premiere July 10 at 9 a.m. on Telemundo.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]