7 Signs Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo Were Already Falling In Love Prior To Wedding Announcement

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s engagement announcement was met with well-wishes from fans who have been speculating about the Descendants of the Sun‘s stars real-life status.

Before Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo confirmed that they will tie the knot this October 31, it appears that the two already have feelings for each other when these events took place.

When they were seen in New York

In April 2016, though thousands of miles away from Korea, several photos of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s “dinner date” emerged. However, their representatives dismissed the news that they were dating. They said that the two happened to be in New York at the same time and that they went out with their friends.

Soompi quoted Song Hye Kyo telling a group of reporters, “Isn’t it funny that we couldn’t eat together because of scandal worries despite Song Joong Ki going all the way there, and when we are friends who have worked on a project together for six months?”

When their “couple bracelets” were spotted

The two were seen wearing matching black bracelets on different occasions. Song Hye Kyo, however, dampened the hope of fans when she said that her “bracelet” was a mere hair tie.

When Song Hye Kyo surprised the cast of Battleship Island with a coffee truck

Filming Battleship Island proved to be challenging for Song Joong Ki, and in an attempt to cheer him up, his DOTS co-star sent a mobile coffee truck all the way to Gwangon Province. Coffee Pong shared that the actress personally called them because the war film’s cast and crew members were “sweating like it was raining.” The truck even came with a banner for Song Joong Ki and his colleagues.

When fans noticed the couple’s similar gifts

When filming for Battleship Island ended, Song Joong Ki expressed his gratitude to his colleagues by gifting them with scented candles. While he could simply mass distribute the candles to the film’s 500 cast and crew members, he chose to deliver each with a handwritten note.

Some fans were quick to notice that the gifts came from the same brand of the candles Song Hye Kyo distributed during her fan event. Speculations have risen that the actress helped Song Joong Ki in buying the presents.

When Song Joong Ki showed how much he dotes on Song Hye Kyo during her fan meeting

To celebrate her 20th year in the industry, Song Hye Kyo held an event for her fans late last year. While reading a letter, the Endless Love star was unable to hold back her tears. To her surprise, Song Joong Ki appeared on stage to give her a box of tissue. He ran the moment he saw Song Hye Kyo cried which impressed the audience.

When they acknowledged each other at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards

The “SongSong” couple won the Best Asia Couple Award from the prestigious ceremony. Song Joong Ki said that “all credit and honor” go to his “most beautiful and lovely partner.” Song Hye Kyo responded by describing him as “the best partner I could hope for.”

When their Bali getaway was exposed

MBC’s Section TV revealed that the two spent time together in Bali recently. Photos from Song Hye Kyo’s private Instagram account were likewise broadcasted. Locals reported seeing a “masked man” in the villa Song Hye Kyo rented with her other companions. Despite wearing a face mask most of the time, the locals claimed that they knew he was Song Joong Ki.

The revelation of their Bali trip allegedly prompted Song Joong Ki to reveal their marriage plans because he feared that people would say hurtful things to Song Hye Kyo.

What are your favorite “SongSong” moments?

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]