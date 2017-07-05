Twenty-One Years After His Death, The World Finds Out Why Tupac Dumped Madonna

Tupac Shakur’s highly-publicized romance with Madonna is catching fire in the media 21 years after his tragic death.

While the world still doesn’t know who killed Tupac in 1996, at least the reason why he dumped Madonna has been exclusively revealed.

A letter written by Tupac in prison lifted the curtain on why the rapper broke off his sexual relationship with the “Like a Virgin” singer.

The two dated two years before Tupac’s death, and the reason why Tupac and Madonna split has been kept under wraps, until now.

In the extremely revealing letter, obtained by TMZ, Tupac confesses in prison that he dumped Madonna because she was white!

While Tupac writes in his letter that for an artist like Madonna it “wouldn’t in any way jeopardize [her] career” to be seen with a black man, he argues that for him dating a white woman would be “letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

Although Tupac seems to hint that Madonna could’ve used the relationship with him to be seen “much more open and exciting,” the rapper goes on to apologize for dumping her just because of her race.

“I never meant to hurt you.”

Explaining his decision to split from Madonna, Tupac talks about his “previous perception I felt due to my ‘image'” that prevented him from openly dating white women.

The late Tupac admits he broke off his relationship with Madonna because she was white. Coming up! https://t.co/yRnOFi0Xs5 pic.twitter.com/7G0aGnvQAA — PhizzRadio.com (@PhizzRadio) July 5, 2017

Although some of the lines in the letter were blurred out by TMZ for undisclosed reasons, the letter is a fascinating read.

In fact, so fascinating it will be sold at an auction later this month at a starting bid of $100,000! It is thought that obsessed Tupac and Madonna fans are likely to double that figure.

The last letter written by the legendary rapper sold for more than $170,000. The Madonna breakup letter will go up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll from July 19 through July 28.

It looks like Madonna’s romance with Tupac was getting on her nerves, as the now 58-year-old singer once confessed in her interview with Howard Stern that she used to be in “a weird mood” when dating the rapper.

Tupac dumped Madonna because she's white, his prison letter reveals: https://t.co/xQjsw9v8SS pic.twitter.com/zGUls41dju — E! News (@enews) July 5, 2017

In her infamous interview with David Letterman in 1994, Madonna dropped a series of F-bombs on-air. Explaining her rather questionable behavior during the interview, the singer blamed Tupac for her “weird mood.”

“I was in a weird mood that day. I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time and the thing is, he got me all riled up about life in general.”

Madonna is not the only famous girl Tupac had dated before he was murdered in 1996. Although Tupac was only 25-years-old at the time of his death, he had been divorced from ex-wife Keisha Morris and engaged to Kidada Jones, the daughter of Quincy Jones.

Tupac was also friends with Jada Pinkett Smith, who went on to marry actor Will Smith the following year after Tupac’s tragic death.

Pinkett Smith even criticized Tupac’s biopic All Eyez On Me, released last month, for its “deeply hurtful” depiction of the late rapper.

Pinkett Smith fired off a series of tweets criticizing the film for including a scene where Tupac reads the poem “The Rose That Grew From Concrete,” which he wrote especially for Pinkett Smith.

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The actress wrote that Tupac never said goodbye to her before leaving for Los Angeles. She also added that the rapper “had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career.”

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

All Eyez On Me had a successful debut weekend raking in more than $26 million, but the Tupac biopic fell another 68 percent in its third weekend of release, according to Forbes, who opined that the biopic “opened big” but “crashed hard.”

[Featured Image by Frank Wiese/AP Images]